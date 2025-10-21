Nigerian Industrialist, Malinson Ukatu Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Renowned industrialist and Chairman of Nispo Porcelain Group, Sir Malinson Afam Ukatu, has been conferred with an honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration by Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s economy, particularly in job creation.

The prestigious award was recently presented during the university’s 14th Convocation ceremony

Sir Ukatu’s conglomerate, comprising subsidiaries like Malinson and Partners, Nispo Porcelain Floor and Tile Company, and Nispo Porcelain Pharmaceuticals Ltd, has been instrumental in creating numerous opportunities for Nigerians.

Delivering an address themed, “Education as a Catalyst for Social and Economic Development,” Tansian University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eugene Okoye Nwadialor, highlighted the institution’s impact on societal development and urged honorees to serve as university ambassadors.

Professor Nwadialor announced that 577 students received Bachelor’s degrees, alongside postgraduate awards, including the first Nursing Science graduates.

In his speech, Sir Malinson Ukatu expressed profound gratitude for the honour, dedicating it to his family, mentors, and colleagues.

“I accept this award with immense gratitude… This recognition will motivate me to continue striving for excellence,” he stated.

In a generous gesture, Dr. Ukatu pledged to construct two classroom blocks for the university and offer scholarships to 10 students from admission to graduation.

Other distinguished Nigerians honoured include former Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and DIG Taiwo Lakanu, represented by AIG Zone 13, Ukpo.

Prominent attendees include Chief Dr. Alexander Chika Okafor(Chicason)and Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Chief Mrs. Ify Obinabo.

Other attendees include HRH Igwe G N Odiegwu, Igwe of Abacha, Dr and Lady Emma Oyeka, Chief Sir Clement Aniefuna, Barrister Bona Orakwe, Canon Ben Obodo , Chief Austin Edozie, Dr Ekene Nwankwo, Chief Ifediora Abasilim, Chief Obum Ukatu and Chief Okey Ezeonu