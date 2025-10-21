‘MANTRAC Digital Service Centre Will Boost Remote Support’

Sunday Ehigiator

MANTRAC Nigeria, the exclusive authorised dealer for Caterpillar (CAT) products in the country, has officially opened a state-of-the-art Digital Service Centre in its Ikeja, Lagos office, with the aim of redefining after-sales support and operational reliability across Nigeria and the West African subregion.

The new facility represents a major investment in remote diagnostics, telematics, and predictive maintenance technology.

Speaking to journalist at the oficial launch event and facility tour, the company’s Managing Director, Emad Adeeb noted that, “This facility reflects our long-term vision to redefine after-sales service in the market.

“By combining Caterpillar’s world-class technology with local expertise, we’re ensuring customers get immediate, intelligent support, no matter where they are. This is about empowering productivity and building stronger partnerships.”

Describing the launch as a “major milestone” for the broader group, Chief Operating Officer of Mantrac Group, Nigel Lewis said the centre embodies the company’s commitment to digital innovation.

Also speaking at the launch, Director of Distribution for Eastern Africa at Caterpillar Inc., Stephane Latini, commended the initiative as a forward-looking investment in customer service.

“Digital service solutions are transforming how we support our customers globally, and this new centre ensures that Nigerian and West African businesses can maximise equipment performance, productivity, and uptime with the latest Caterpillar technology,” he said.





