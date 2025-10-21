  • Monday, 20th October, 2025

Komolafe Raises Alarm over Fake Social Media Accounts 

Business | 27 seconds ago

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja 

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has cautioned members of the public against falling victim to fraudulent social media accounts purportedly bearing the name and photo of its Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe.

The NUPRC said Komolafe has no social media handle on X, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok and advised members of the public to be wary of such accounts and avoid having any interactions with such pages.

“For the sake of clarity, the commission chief executive has no social media accounts. Members of the public are therefore advised against interacting with such pages in order to avoid being defrauded,” the commission said in a statement by the Head, Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu.

The NUPRC advised members of the public to rely on its official social media handles and its website, www.nuprc.gov.ng for authentic information on statistics and activities of the upstream regulator.

“The public is enjoined to be wary of the antics of impersonators while efforts are being made to bring fraudsters to book,” the commission stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.