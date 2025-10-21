Hamthel Holdings Unveils State-of-the-Art Head Office in Lagos

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Hamthel Holdings, a rapidly growing Nigerian brand in the construction and building industry, has officially opened its cutting-edge head office in Lagos.

The inauguration ceremony drew attendees from diverse sectors of Nigerian society.

Founder of Hamthel Holdings, Ezeonu Ezeonu, shared his inspiring entrepreneurial journey at the launch.

A Nigerian returnee with extensive business experience in the United States, Ezeonu recounted how his frustration with subpar paints in Nigeria sparked the creation of Hamthel Luxury Paints, in partnership with Dubai-based Ritver Paints.

This venture eventually led the company into construction, culminating in the unveiling of its iconic head office – a showcase for affordable luxury housing.

According to him, “We wanted to demonstrate that affordable luxury homes are achievable,” Ezeonu explained. Many Nigerians tend to cut corners, so we aimed to exemplify class through our projects.”

He highlighted Hamthel Holdings’ expansion into various sectors, including Hamthel Residence and Hamthel Luxury Tower, born out of his dissatisfaction with substandard apartments encountered during his visits from the U.S.

Ezeonu emphasised, “I knew I had to create something better – luxury, yet affordable. The company has ventured into international real estate, offering lucrative investment opportunities in Dubai with promising returns of up to 40% in 18 months, alongside benefits like 10-year green cards for families and visa support.”

The entrepreneur also revealed that Hamthel Holdings’ product portfolio expanded to include Hamthel Luxury Towels after he encountered quality gaps in the market. “We wanted our customers to experience excellence,” he said, citing issues like towels leaving white stains on skin.

Ezeonu concluded that the new head office serves as a hub for Hamthel Holdings’ diverse brands, encompassing smart doors and locks, premium paints, short-let apartments, luxury towels, beauty products, and strategic property investments.