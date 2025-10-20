Uzoka-Anite: At IMF/World Bank Meetings, There was Consistent Acknowledgement Nigeria’s Reform Agenda is Yielding Results

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite has recounted Nigeria’s participation at the just-ended IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington D.C, United States of America, saying that across all fora of the global gathering, there was a consistent acknowledgement that Nigeria’s reform agenda was yielding results.

In a statement titled “Post-meetings Recap from H.M., Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite,” which she personally endorsed, the Minister said:

“The 2025 World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Washington D.C. have come to a close, and I leave with deep optimism about Nigeria’s trajectory and the renewed confidence of our global partners.

“Led by the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, our delegation presented a unified front — fiscal and monetary authorities working hand in hand to deliver macroeconomic stability, discipline, and inclusive growth. The message resonated: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reforms for Nigeria are working.

“Over the week, we engaged multilaterally and bilaterally — from meetings with the Islamic Development Bank and the World Bank’s Managing Director of Operations, to the G24 and Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action.

“Across all forums, there was a consistent acknowledgement that Nigeria’s reform agenda is yielding results. Inflation is moderating, the exchange rate is stabilising, investor confidence is returning, and foreign reserves are strengthening.”

The minister said she was particularly encouraged by the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva’s words: “Thank you, Nigeria, for showing the world that reform does work.”

“This sentiment captures what we have all worked towards — proof that tough but necessary reforms are positioning Nigeria for sustainable growth.

“Our engagements also opened new doors for partnership in infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture, and climate finance — areas that align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and our national priorities of job creation, poverty reduction, and economic diversification.

“We return home from Washington not only with stronger partnerships, but with greater resolve. The world is watching Nigeria’s reform story unfold — and it is one of resilience, innovation, and hope,” she stated.

According to her, “the task ahead remains clear: to deepen reform, unlock private investment, and ensure that growth translates into prosperity for every Nigerian.”

Uzoka-Anite concluded: “We are on the right path, and the best is yet to come.”