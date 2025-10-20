KADUNA’S WINDS OF CHANGE

For the second year running, Kaduna State is rated first among states in transparency and integrity, writes JASPER DAUDA-TARKIRA

For the second consecutive year, Kaduna State has clinched the top spot in the 2025 Transparency and Integrity Index (TII), a prestigious ranking released by the Center for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI) with support from the MacArthur Foundation. This achievement not only underscores the state’s unwavering commitment to ethical governance but also highlights the transformative leadership of Governor Uba Sani, whose administration has made anti-corruption policies a cornerstone of its agenda.

In the recently released rating, Kaduna scored 49.08% to retain the first place nationally, ahead of Kano (46.86%) and Osun (45.97%). This resounding success is a testament to deliberate reforms that prioritize transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric development.

The TII, a comprehensive evaluation tool, assesses all 36 Nigerian states across five core areas: Fiscal Transparency, Open Procurement, Human Resources, Control of Corruption, and Citizens’ Engagement. Kaduna’s dominance in these domains reflects a holistic approach to governance that goes beyond mere rhetoric. Particularly noteworthy is the state’s performance in the Control of Corruption variable, where it achieved the highest score nationwide at 80%. Without a flinch of doubt, this reflects the state’s strong anti-corruption mechanisms and commitment to ethical governance under the able leadership of the comrade governor, Senator Uba Sani. Such a high mark in anti-corruption is no small feat in a country grappling with systemic challenges like graft and mismanagement and intractable personal aggrandizement. It signals that Kaduna is not just talking about fighting corruption but implementing robust systems to root it out.

Governor Sani’s role in this triumph cannot be overstated. Since assuming office, he has driven a series of anti-corruption policies that have reshaped the state’s administrative landscape. His administration has built on the foundations laid by previous reforms, emphasizing institutional integrity as the bedrock of progress. In reacting to the TII ranking, Governor Sani articulated his vision clearly: “Our administration has prioritized transparency and accountability as the foundation of sustainable development. This recognition from the Center for Fiscal Transparency reaffirms that Kaduna is not only performing but doing so with integrity. We will continue to deepen reforms, strengthen citizen engagement, and ensure that every Kobo is accounted for.”

By this, one can safely declare that in this administration of Governor Sani, transparency is not an optional add-on but the very essence of sustainable growth. By vowing to account for “every Kobo,” Uba Sani has publicly and for the umpteenth time, announced his commitment to fiscal prudence that ensures public funds serve the people, not personal interests.

Under Governor Sani’s leadership, Kaduna has implemented stringent measures to enhance fiscal transparency. This includes digitizing financial processes, making budget documents publicly accessible, and conducting regular audits. These efforts align directly with the TII’s Fiscal Transparency pillar, where Kaduna’s high performance contributed to its overall score. The report highlights how such reforms have fostered an environment where corruption finds little room to thrive. For instance, by prioritizing open procurement, the state has minimized opportunities for kickbacks and favoritism in contract awards. The TII notes that Kaduna’s “outstanding performance across these parameters highlights the impact of the reform-driven leadership of Governor Uba Sani, whose administration continues to build on the solid governance foundations laid in the state.” This acknowledgment points to a continuity of excellence, where Uba Sani’s policies amplify existing strengths rather than starting from scratch.

The Commissioner for Information, Mallam Ahmed Maiyaki, echoed these sentiments, providing further insight into the administration’s strategy. He described the ranking as “a clear validation of the Uba Sani-led administration’s result-oriented governance.” Maiyaki insisted that: “This ranking is not by chance — it is the outcome of deliberate policy choices and institutional reforms aimed at promoting openness, curbing corruption, and ensuring that governance delivers tangible results for citizens. It underscores the governor’s firm belief that transparency breeds trust, and trust is the cornerstone of effective leadership.”

An analysis of what the commissioner is saying here will reveal emphasis on the intentionality behind Kaduna’s success. It was never a product of serendipity or happenstance; but a calculated push toward ethical practices. By curbing corruption through reforms like enhanced oversight and whistleblower protections, the administration has created a governance model that prioritizes results over rhetoric.

As a matter of fact, Governor Uba Sani’s anti-corruption drive extends beyond internal mechanisms to active citizen engagement, another key area in the TII. His policies encourage public participation in decision-making, from town hall meetings to online feedback platforms. This participatory approach ensures that citizens are not passive observers but active stakeholders in governance. As the report affirms, Kaduna’s commitment to citizens’ engagement has been instrumental in its top ranking.

Governor Uba Sani’s administration has also invested in human resources reforms, ensuring that civil servants are trained in ethical standards and performance accountability. These multifaceted efforts demonstrate a comprehensive strategy where anti-corruption is woven into every fabric of state operations.

This latest accolade comes on the heels of another impressive recognition: Kaduna’s 3rd place nationally in the PCL State Performance Index (pSPI) 2025, created by Phillips Consulting, where it earned an Excellent 4-star rating. The report notes this achievement for “fiscal sustainability, industrial strength, and asset management.” This synergy between the TII and pSPI rankings illustrates how transparency and anti-corruption policies translate into broader economic benefits.

Under Governor Sani, Kaduna has attracted investments by fostering a trustworthy environment, where businesses know that contracts are awarded fairly and funds are managed responsibly. The state’s industrial strength, bolstered by accountable governance, positions it as a hub for growth in northern Nigeria.

A further critical and deeper investigation into Governor Sani’s anti-corruption initiatives reveals a leader who draws from his senatorial experience to advocate for systemic change. His policies include the establishment of anti-corruption units within key ministries, mandatory asset declarations for public officials, and partnerships with civil society organizations to monitor expenditures. These measures directly address the control of corruption variable, where Kaduna’s 80% score sets a national benchmark. As quoted in the report, the state’s “strong anti-corruption mechanisms” are a direct result of such proactive steps. Governor Uba Sani’s emphasis on ethical governance resonates with his broader vision of a Kaduna where development is inclusive and equitable.

The implications of Kaduna’s leadership in transparency extend far beyond state borders. In a federation where many states lag in accountability, Kaduna serves as a model for emulation. The TII report, by highlighting Kaduna’s consecutive wins, challenges other governors to adopt similar reforms. Uba Sani’s approach—prioritizing transparency as “the foundation of sustainable development”—offers a blueprint for combating Nigeria’s endemic corruption. By ensuring “every Kobo is accounted for,” as he pledged, Governor Sani is building public trust, which Mallam Maiyaki rightly calls “the cornerstone of effective leadership.”

Moreover, the administration’s focus on open procurement has led to cost savings and efficient service delivery. For example, transparent bidding processes have reduced project costs, allowing more funds for education, healthcare, and infrastructure—sectors that directly impact citizens’ lives. The TII’s assessment of Open Procurement praises Kaduna for its adherence to best practices, further solidifying its top position.

Human Resources management under Governor Sani has also seen reforms like merit-based promotions and anti-bribery training, ensuring a corruption-resistant workforce.

As the report concludes, “The Kaduna State Government reaffirmed its commitment to building transparent and accountable institutions, deepening participatory governance, and positioning Kaduna as a model of integrity-driven leadership in Nigeria and beyond.” This reaffirmation aligns with Governor Sani’s ongoing agenda. Looking ahead, the governor’s plans to “deepen reforms” and “strengthen citizen engagement” promise even with greater strides. In an era where public skepticism toward government is high, Kaduna’s story is one of redemption through integrity. Kaduna’s repeated triumph in the 2025 TII is a celebration of Uba Sani’s visionary leadership. By driving anti-corruption policies and prioritizing transparency, he has not only retained the No. 1 spot but also inspired a nation. And as Mallam Maiyaki stated, this is the “outcome of deliberate policy choices,” thus proving that ethical governance yields tangible results. Right now, Kaduna leads in fiscal responsibility, transparency and accountability. And in doing so, it lights the path for others to follow.

. Dauda-Tarkira, a public affairs analyst and Good Governance Campaigner, writes from Abuja