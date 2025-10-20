Diri, Fubara, Dauda, Dickson, Others to be Honoured at First Daily Excellence Awards

All is now set for the 2025 edition of the First Daily Public Lecture and Excellence Awards, billed to hold on November 10, 2025, at the prestigious Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The high-profile event will bring together top government officials, business leaders, civil society actors, and media practitioners to celebrate excellence, innovation, and transformational leadership across Nigeria.

The ceremony will be preceded by a public lecture themed “How Can We Make Our Votes Count”, designed to provoke national reflection on the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral system and the civic responsibility of citizens in shaping governance outcomes.

Among the major awardees for this year’s event are eminent Nigerians whose leadership footprints have left indelible marks on national development.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, will be decorated with the Governor of the Year (Infrastructure Development) award in recognition of his administration’s massive investment in road infrastructure, urban renewal, and projects that have bridged the connectivity gap between the capital city and rural communities.

His Rivers counterpart Siminalayi Fubara, will receive the Governor of the Year (Civil Service Welfare and Development) award for his outstanding contributions in the development and empowerment of Civil Servants in the state, which have enhanced productivity and efficiency in the delivery of government’s policies and programmes.

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, will receive the Governor of the Year award on Good Governance in recognition of his outstanding performance in prioritizing critical development in key areas, ensuring that governance is made to serve the needs of the people and with the deployment of resources efficiently.

Also, former Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, now representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, will be honoured as the Outstanding Lawmaker of the Year for his legislative excellence, strong voice on national unity, and dedication to justice and democratic consolidation.

Other distinguished Nigerians from diverse sectors, including public service, humanitarian work, entrepreneurship, and media, will also be recognised for their exceptional contributions to national progress.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Dr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Publisher of First Daily, said the awards were conceived as part of the organisation’s commitment to promoting a culture of merit, accountability, and national development.

“At First Daily, we believe that excellence should be celebrated. Our goal is to recognise and spotlight individuals and institutions whose leadership and integrity continue to inspire positive change.

“The Excellence Awards are not just about recognition, they are about setting standards and motivating others to do more for our country” Iworiso-Markson said.

He added that this year’s theme“How Can We Make Our Votes Count” was deliberately chosen to deepen public discourse on electoral reforms, citizen engagement, and participatory democracy as Nigeria prepares for another political transition cycle.