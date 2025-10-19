Buy Made-in-Nigeria Products to Build Our Economy, Dangote Urges Nigerians

The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has urged Nigerians to embrace homegrown products as a way of strengthening the nation’s economy and creating jobs.

Speaking in a video message shared by former presidential aide, Reno Omokri on X yesterday, the billionaire industrialist appealed to citizens to prioritise locally manufactured goods over imported alternatives, stressing that doing so would help build a self-reliant economy.

Dangote said, “I want to encourage all Nigerians to buy only Made-in-Nigeria. When you buy anything made in Nigeria, you are helping to create jobs.

“And the only way for us to be a stronger nation is to patronise ourselves and buy made in Nigeria only so that we can create jobs and prosperity. Thank you. Thank you for watching, and may God bless you.”

Dangote has consistently championed local production and industrialisation, with his conglomerate expanding into sectors such as cement, sugar, salt, and oil refining in a bid to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imports.