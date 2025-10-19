  • Sunday, 19th October, 2025

Buy Made-in-Nigeria Products to Build Our Economy, Dangote Urges Nigerians

Nigeria | 24 seconds ago

The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has urged Nigerians to embrace homegrown products as a way of strengthening the nation’s economy and creating jobs.

Speaking in a video message shared by former presidential aide, Reno Omokri on X yesterday, the billionaire industrialist appealed to citizens to prioritise locally manufactured goods over imported alternatives, stressing that doing so would help build a self-reliant economy.

Dangote said, “I want to encourage all Nigerians to buy only Made-in-Nigeria. When you buy anything made in Nigeria, you are helping to create jobs.

“And the only way for us to be a stronger nation is to patronise ourselves and buy made in Nigeria only so that we can create jobs and prosperity. Thank you. Thank you for watching, and may God bless you.”

Dangote has consistently championed local production and industrialisation, with his conglomerate expanding into sectors such as cement, sugar, salt, and oil refining in a bid to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imports.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.