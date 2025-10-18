  • Saturday, 18th October, 2025

Pressdia Bridges Visibility Gap for Startups through Digital PR Marketplace

Pressdia is quickly becoming the go-to press release service in Nigeria for startups and SMEs looking to increase visibility. Positioned as a digital PR marketplace, the platform connects brands to top-tier journalists, editors, and publications across the continent.

With its automated PR engine, Pressdia streamlines how organizations create and distribute press releases, ensuring that each story gets delivered to verified media platforms for maximum impact. From corporate announcements to funding news and product launches, businesses can now distribute their press releases across Africa in minutes.

Beyond being a press release distribution platform, Pressdia doubles as a PR support hub offering affordable packages for entrepreneurs who want media coverage without the high retainers of traditional agencies. Its press release distribution in Africa includes access to both national and global media exposure, helping African innovation stories reach international audiences.

“As more African businesses emerge, visibility becomes just as important as innovation,” said a Pressdia spokesperson. “Our goal is to give every brand, no matter its size, a fair chance to tell its story, attract investors, and build credibility in local and international markets.”

As one of the few PR platforms in Africa combining automation, editorial quality, and measurable analytics, Pressdia is fast becoming a trusted resource for digital PR in Nigeria.

