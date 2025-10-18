First Lady Headlines UNA-Nigeria @80 Conference

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu is expected to present a keynote address during a two-day International Conference to commemorate United Nations at 80 and United Nations Association of Nigeria (UNA–Nigeria) Day scheduled to hold in Lagos.

The conference with the theme: ‘’Fostering Social Collaboration for Sustainable Future,” would be held on October 23 and 24, 2025.

UNA-Nigeria President, Professor Oluremi Olutimo who disclosed this in Lagos, while announcing activities lined up to mark the 80th Anniversary of the United Nations, also disclosed the expansion of the scope of its reach across the 36 states as it celebrates 80th UN anniversary.

According to him, the body’s presence in virtually all the 36 states of the federation and Abuja is to help the United Nations and the Federal Government achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) project in Nigeria.

He said that the marks a breakthrough in UNA-Nigeria’s objective of taking its’ services to the grassroots in the country with the youths as the major target. Presently, UNA-Nigeria presence is felt in Lagos and very few states in the country.

The United Nations was established in 1945 at the end of the Second World War, while UNA, a branch of the UN, started in 1952.

“We’re already spreading our tentacles to different states. Now, we have the Abuja branch and all other states are coming on board as well, which from there, will be able to implement most of the United Nations’ goals to all Nigerians,” he added.