Oyo Govt, Kunle Afolayan’s KAP Academy Graduate 165 Filmmakers After Intensive Residency

The KAP Film & Television Academy, in partnership with the Oyo State Government has graduated 165 young filmmakers after an intensive 10-day filmmaking residency program.

The graduation ceremony, held on Wednesday at the picturesque KAP Film Village & Resort in Igbojaye, Oyo State, marked a significant milestone in the state’s creative industry development efforts.

The participants, carefully selected from all 33 local government areas of Oyo State, underwent rigorous, hands-on training in key aspects of film production, including screenwriting, directing, cinematography, producing, editing, and sound design.

The residency programme, supported by global technology brand SONY and Kontakt Pro Nigeria, was designed to empower budding filmmakers with practical skills and exposure to global industry standards.

A major highlight of the event was the screening of eight short films produced by the residency groups. Each film reflected storytelling, collaboration, and authentic depictions of local culture, earning heartfelt applause from guests and faculty members alike.

At the ceremony, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Eng. Seyi Makinde, represented by his Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, lauded the program as a significant economic and cultural development milestone for the state. In his remarks, he commended Kunle Afolayan and the KAP team for establishing a creative ecosystem that promotes film, talent, and tourism in Oyo State.

He also congratulated the students for their dedication, passion, and craftsmanship, describing their work as “a true representation of Oyo’s cultural pride and creative excellence.”

Delivering a heartfelt and inspiring address, Kunle Afolayan, Founder of KAP Film & Television Academy and visionary behind the KAP Film Village & Resort, commended the state government’s efforts in providing a viable platform for economic empowerment of the youth in the state, he went further to admonish the students on the importance of discipline, creativity, and cultural identity in filmmaking.

“Attention to details and commitment to creativity are non-negotiable for great filmmakers. These students have shown that talent, when nurtured in the right environment, can flourish into excellence. I encourage them to keep making films together and continue telling our stories with pride,” said Afolayan.

The graduating students also received constructive feedback from the distinguished industry experts and panel of the faculty including Tunde Kelani, Joke Silva, Kemi Adesoye, Rotimi Fakunle and Lola Maja, who all commended their storytelling, teamwork, and technical growth over the course of the program.

Also at the ceremony and commending both the Government KAP Academy, the Oluigbo of Igbojaye, Oba Zaccheus Olatunji Oyeleke Alobaloke III, expressed his satisfaction at another exciting fulfilment of set objectives of KAP Film Village and Resort as envisaged when he gave his royal blessing for the Film Village to be established.

The KAP Filmmaking Residency Program reinforces the Academy’s mission to train, empower, and inspire the next generation of African storytellers.

Founded by award-winning filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, the KAP Film & Television Academy is one of Nigeria’s leading creative institutions dedicated to nurturing new voices in film and television. The Academy offers professional training in filmmaking, screenwriting, editing, cinematography, sound, and production management, equipping students with both technical skills and industry exposure.