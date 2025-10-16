QoS, Data Depletion Top Discussions at NCC’s 94th Consumer Parliament

Emma Okonji

The issues about poor service quality delivery, data depletion and failed transactions with the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), topped the discussions at the 94th Consumer Parliament, themed: ‘Addressing Network Quality for Improved Consumer Experience’, organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in Lagos on Tuesday.

Speaking at different panel sessions during the consumer parliament, the panelists, drawn from among telecoms operators, banking sector and consumer advocacy groups, discussed the challenges and proffered solutions to address them.

In his keynote address, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said in the past, the commission’s efforts were largely centred on ensuring that operators complied with defined Quality of Service (QoS) key performance indicators.

In her opening remarks, Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management at NCC, Rimini Makama, said the consumer parliament forum had over the years helped NCC to deepen understanding, strengthen trust and collectively improve the consumer experience.