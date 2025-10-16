Ofala Festival: In Bridging Tradition and Technology, Globacom is Taking Nigeria’s Heritage on Global Stage

In an age where digital connectivity shapes the world’s cultural narratives, Globacom has emerged as a powerful bridge between heritage and modernity ensuring that even as Nigeria celebrates its cultural past, it remains digitally connected to the world. Through its long-standing partnership with the Ofala Festival in Onitsha, Anambra State, the telecommunications giant is not just supporting a traditional celebration but also exporting Nigeria’s rich cultural identity to the global stage. Having recently renewed the partnership for three more years, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that this year’s festival will celebrate Igbo heritage, unity, and creativity, while showcasing how tradition and technology can thrive side by side

When the ancient kingdom of Onitsha bursts into colour this October, it will not just be the traditional drums and regal dances that take centre stage. It will also be a story of how one indigenous company, Globacom, has helped elevate Nigeria’s most iconic festivals- the popular Ofala festival of the South-eastern region, to the global stage.

Thus, when Globacom reaffirmed its sponsorship of the Ofala Festival for another three years at a press conference at the Ime Obi, Obi’s Palace, Onitsha, on Thursday, September 25, 2025, it was an extension of a partnership that began in 2011.

Speaking on behalf of Globacom’s founder and Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., the Chairman of the Strategic Marketing and Communications Committee, Mr. Nnaemeka Maduegbuna, described the occasion as “an affirmation of heritage, unity, and aspiration”, adding that the renewed partnership was a testament to Glo’s enduring belief that “tradition and innovation go hand in hand.

“While we continue to embrace globalisation and digitalisation, we must preserve our identity. As the late literary icon, Prof. Chinua Achebe, noted, ‘A people without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots’. In celebrating Ofala, therefore, we honour the humanity and dignity of our past, even as we invest in our shared future”.

Taking Ofala to the World Stage

Globacom’s journey with the Ofala Festival is not merely that of a sponsor but the story of a cultural alliance that has redefined how local traditions can find expression on the world stage. Since 2011, the telecommunications giant has transformed the festival from a regional celebration into a global showcase of Igbo heritage, attracting both domestic and international attention.

“Our aim has been to ensure each edition shines brighter, touches more lives, and uplifts our collective spirit. We believe that festivals are not just culture on display; they are engines of identity, creativity, commerce, and tourism,” the company said.

This vision is rooted in the understanding that culture is more than nostalgia but also a strategic economic driver. Thus, Globacom’s involvement has, over the years, helped position Ofala among globally recognised festivals such as Brazil’s Carnival, India’s Holi, and Japan’s Cherry Blossom Festival, demonstrating that Nigerian cultural expressions can hold their own on the world map.

Celebrating Nigeria’s Cultural Mosaic

Globacom’s support for Ofala also reflects its broader appreciation of Nigeria’s vast cultural diversity. The company has become synonymous with the promotion of traditional festivals across the country — from Ojude Oba in Ijebu-Ode and Lisabi in Abeokuta to other heritage events across different regions.

“Nigeria is richly endowed with festivals. From Ojude Oba in the West, to Durbar in the North, and Ofala and New Yam festivals in the East; from colourful carnivals in the South to riverine regattas, each unique, each a reason for someone to come, see, spend, and remember.”

According to Globacom, this diversity holds enormous potential for tourism and economic growth. “We are all agreed on the huge potentials of our tourism sector and the positive impact it can have on our economy,” the company noted, adding that the sector touches several sub-sectors that drive national productivity.

Culture as an Economic Force

The telecommunications firm backed its cultural vision with data underscoring the growing influence of tourism in Nigeria’s economy. “In 2025, Nigeria’s tourism sector is projected to contribute ₦11.2 trillion to GDP, up from about ₦10.9 trillion in 2024,” the representative revealed. “Domestic tourism expenditure is also expected to be around ₦6.1 trillion, while international visitor spending is forecast at about ₦803.2 billion.”

“These figures show not only recovery from the disruptions of recent years, but strong growth,” he said. “They underscore a simple truth: culture and tourism are not luxuries, they are vital to our economy, our identity, and our future.”

This belief has guided Globacom’s sustained investment in cultural sponsorships. The company insists that “investment in culture yields returns beyond the balance sheet. It builds communities, jobs, local businesses, and pride.”

Bridging Heritage and Technology

As a technology-driven brand, Globacom’s commitment to culture is more than philanthropy but also a fusion of heritage and innovation. For the 2025 Ofala Festival, the company is rolling out several customer-focused initiatives designed to deepen engagement and empowerment.

“We are packaging a special promotion for our subscribers with prizes such as tricycles, sewing machines, and grinding machines, so that empowerment is tangible,” the company disclosed.

It also reaffirmed its ongoing investment in infrastructure to enhance digital experiences for millions of Nigerians. “We are continuing aggressive roll-out and upgrade of network infrastructure across Nigeria, in particular to 4G-LTE in zones like the South East, so that all our subscribers will enjoy enhanced experience on the network on both voice and data services.”

Just days before the press conference, Globacom unveiled two new offerings: the Talkmasta Plan and Welcome Bonus, both designed to give subscribers more value. While the Talkmasta Plan provides customers with extra talk time and data at no additional cost, the Welcome Bonus offers unmatched benefits for new users joining the Glo community.

Through these initiatives, Globacom continues to bridge tradition and technology, ensuring that even as Nigeria celebrates its cultural past, it remains digitally connected to the world.

A Royal Celebration of Heritage

This year’s Ofala promises to be one of the most spectacular yet. The Chairman of the Strategic Marketing and Communications Committee, Mr. Nnaemeka Maduegbuna, announced a rich lineup of events beginning with the annual lecture series on October 7, followed by the Oreze Art Exhibition — a showcase of paintings, sculptures, and ceramics by Nigerian and African artists.

Other highlights include the Ofala Youth Carnival on October 15, the Medical, Health and Wellbeing Outreach, the Iru Ofala on October 17, and the Azu Ofala on October 18. The festivities will culminate in a Royal Banquet in honour of His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, on October 22.

Maduegbuna assured guests that “adequate arrangements have been made to ensure a spectacular event as well as the security and comfort of all visitors.”

From Local Pride to Global Recognition

For Globacom, Ofala represents more than sponsorship — it is part of a mission to project Nigeria’s cultural identity to the world. The company’s sustained investment has not only preserved the festival’s essence but also elevated it as a platform for cultural diplomacy, creativity, and national pride.

“To sponsor a festival is one thing; but to nurture its essence and future is another,” Globacom observed. “Through infrastructure, community engagement, and cultural reverence, we have redefined what corporate responsibility can mean. We have not simply joined in the celebration of these festivals; we have helped them flourish.”

Today, Ofala Festival stands as a major attraction on Nigeria’s cultural calendar, drawing visitors from across the globe. Through Globacom’s consistent support, the event has become a symbol of how private-sector investment can revitalise heritage and showcase Nigeria’s soft power on the global stage.

As preparations heighten for the 2025 edition, Globacom’s message is clear: “Every beat of the drum is more than tradition; it is economic pulse, community voice, and future promise.”

The company’s commitment, deeply rooted in cultural respect and forward-thinking innovation, reinforces its place as not just a corporate sponsor but a cultural ambassador. In Ofala, Globacom has found a powerful metaphor for its philosophy, where heritage meets innovation, and where Nigeria’s cultural pride connects seamlessly to the world.

Through sustained partnerships like this, Glo continues to prove that the world will not only hear Nigeria’s voice, it will also dance to its rhythm.