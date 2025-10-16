Obi, Otti, Nenadi Frown at INEC Invitation to Abure to Attend Political Parties’ Meeting

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Labour Party faction led by Senator Nenadi Usman, Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has frowned at the invitation of the Julius Abure faction of the party to the meeting of political parties with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement by the Senior Special Adviser, Media to Nenadi Usman, Ken Eluma Asogwa, the party noted with deep concern, reports that Abure attended the quarterly consultative meeting between INEC and leaders of political parties held on yesterday, October 14, 2025.

The Usman faction said, ”While this brazen act of impersonation may appear comical to some, it is, in truth, a tragic reflection of the extent to which certain elements within INEC are willing to compromise the integrity of the Commission by lending themselves to such ignoble conduct in utter defiance of valid and subsisting court judgements, including that of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

”For the avoidance of doubt, on 4th April 2025, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, in Appeal No. SC/CV/56/2025, delivered a unanimous landmark judgement unequivocally declaring that Barr. Julius Abure was no longer the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

“This pronouncement was further reinforced by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1523/2025, delivered on 15th August 2025, which expressly rejected Julius Abure’s prayers based on the earlier judgement of the apex court that held that he was no longer the national chairman of the Labour Party.

”It is instructive to note that in the said latter suit, INEC itself deposed to a counter affidavit dated 13th August 2025, affirming under oath that Julius Abure was no longer the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

”Against this background, therefore, the Labour Party views the conduct of certain rogue elements within INEC who permitted Abure’s attendance at the meeting as not only reprehensible but also a deliberate affront to the authority of our courts.

“INEC cannot, in one breath, depose under oath that Abure is no longer chairman, and in another, accord him recognition. Such conduct amounts to contempt of court and a grave desecration of the sanctity of our judicial system, particularly the pronouncements of the Supreme Court.

”Even the former INEC leadership, despite its alleged partisanship and meddlesomeness, demonstrated better respect for the rule of law. On 29th July 2024, INEC under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu ordered Barr. Julius Abure out of its consultative meeting with political party leaders, on the clear grounds that he was no longer the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

“That decision came even before the Supreme Court and Federal High Court judgements that have since laid the matter to rest.’

”The question, therefore, is: from where did the present actors within INEC derive the authority to override and overrule these court pronouncements and enable Abure’s participation in today’s meeting? This reckless display of impunity is unacceptable and must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

”While the current INEC leadership may be transitional, it must remember that even a brief tenure can leave a lasting stain on history. Every action taken today will be judged tomorrow. Posterity records everything.”