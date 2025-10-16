Experts Seek to Wean Nigeria Off Cigarette, Say Sweden’s Anti-Smoking Model Should Be Adapted

•Castro: Nigeria can save significant health costs if smoking prevalence declined

James Emejo in Abuja





Public health experts, yesterday urged the federal government to adapt Sweden’s successful anti-smoking model to reduce smoking-related deaths and diseases.

The stakeholders made the call at an engagement forum in Abuja, where they underscored the need for science-based policies, public education, and multi-sectoral collaboration to achieve effective tobacco harm reduction.

The forum with the theme, “Can Nigeria Quit Like Sweden?”, aimed to discuss public health issues around smoking cessation and harm reduction which is Sweden’s comprehensive approach that combines smoking cessation and prevention measures with policies that allow people who smoke to choose alternatives instead.

Director of Quit Like Sweden (QLS), Ms. Suely Castro, said Sweden’s approach focuses on harm reduction by offering safer alternatives to traditional cigarettes rather than pursuing total eradication.

She said, “We are here to share the Swedish experience, which is about harm reduction in tobacco control.

“Our focus is on enabling people to access safer alternatives that are affordable and acceptable. Nigeria is diverse, so while the Swedish model cannot be copied wholesale, its principles can be adapted to fit Nigeria’s needs.”

Castro stressed that every country’s success in tobacco control depended on tailoring strategies to local realities.

She said, “No single formula works everywhere. You have to offer people options that meet their needs. The reasons people smoke vary, so they need choices that truly help them quit or switch.”

She added that QLS’s mission was not to promote any particular product but to educate smokers about less harmful options.

Castro said, “We don’t promote products; we promote help. Our concern is for the people who struggle with smoking, their families, and their communities. Harm reduction gives them a fighting chance.”

She further observed that Nigeria could save significant health costs if smoking prevalence declined.

She said, “We hope Nigeria will one day reach the low smoking rates Sweden enjoys. Fewer smoking-related illnesses would mean more national resources for health, education, and development.”

On government engagement, Castro said dialogue with policymakers was essential.

According to her, “Government plays a key role, Policymakers must be willing to listen and engage constructively because decisions made at that level affect millions.”

In his remarks, Pharmacist-Epidemiologist and Director of Research at Global Focus, University of Ibadan, Dr. Yusuff Adebayo Adebisi, said evidence-based policymaking and collaboration were crucial to translating science into workable national strategies.

He said, “We know the science behind reduced-risk products. Our task is to work with stakeholders — smokers, healthcare providers, and policymakers — to apply this knowledge locally. It’s about creating a balance between benefits and risks, grounded in Nigerian realities.”

Adebisi stressed that healthcare professionals must play an active role in educating smokers about available cessation options.

According to him, “Health workers are key messengers. They can guide smokers through available tools, from nicotine replacement therapies to safer alternatives like vaping, as practiced in the United Kingdom.”

He added that public awareness campaigns and training initiatives could bridge knowledge gaps.

“Education through pharmacies, webinars, and the media is essential. Recently, we organized a webinar for journalists and launched a Tobacco Harm Reduction Scholarship Programme to build media capacity on the issue,” he added.

Also, a public health expert from Cameroon, Dr. Tata Eunice, cautioned that Nigeria must strengthen regulation, affordability, and accessibility to replicate Sweden’s success.

She said, “Sweden’s achievements came through strong regulation and access to affordable alternatives. Nigeria must ensure that safer products are accessible, affordable, and well-regulated to prevent misuse.”

She emphasised the role of education in shaping young people’s attitudes toward smoking.

According to her, “Most smokers start young. Educating students early about tobacco harm reduction will go a long way in preventing addiction and promoting healthier choices.”

Also, Convener of Tobacco Harm Reduction Nigeria (THRNigeria), Mr. Uche Olatunji,

called for sustained media engagement and mental health advocacy as part of a broader harm reduction effort.

He said, “The media plays a powerful role in shaping perceptions. Continuous conversation and awareness at the community level can drive behavioural change.”

Olatunji also underscored the importance of integrating harm reduction into Nigeria’s health and education systems.

He said, “Tertiary institutions can help young adults understand harm reduction better. If we link this to mental health awareness, people will make informed lifestyle choices.

“Harm reduction isn’t about encouraging smoking,” he clarified. “It’s about giving people safer choices, improving public health, and reducing deaths linked to tobacco.”

The forum made collective appeal for Nigeria to develop a national harm reduction framework built on scientific evidence, regulatory reform, and public education — an approach that could help the country replicate Sweden’s success story while protecting millions from smoking-related harm.