Blockchain.com Unfolds Strategies to Boost Customer Trust

Blockchain.com. a global cryptocurrency financial services platform, with presence in Nigeria, has come up with new strategies to enhance customer trust in Nigeria and to operate beyond the Nigerian market.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, General Manager in charge of African Markets at Blockchain.com, Owenize Odia, said Nigeria remained a priority market for Blockchain.com. We want to be the first name people think of when they think of crypto. We are here for the long term, building responsibly, hiring locally, and working closely with regulators and the media.

“Blockchain started in 2011 as a blockchain explorer — people used our site to check Bitcoin transactions. Over time we diversified into wallets and exchange services because many people coming to our explorer already had wallets with us. Today we have over 93 million users globally, and Africa is one of our biggest growth regions. Nigeria, in particular, ranks among the world’s top markets for crypto adoption,” Odia said.

Country Head, Blockchain.com in Nigeria Michael Emeeka, said: “Our approach is simple: build trust with customers, invest in local talent, and educate the market about practical uses of crypto beyond speculation.”

In the app, users can perform a crypto transaction in minutes. That ease of access is core to our strategy, Emeeka further said. Marketing Lead, Blockchain.com in Nigeria, Chisom Felix, said with Blockchain.com, users could fund their wallet in naira and buy tokenised shares of companies such as Tesla, Apple, and Google directly in the app. “The product lets customers diversify into US markets without traditional foreign brokerages, making global investment more accessible and simpler for African users,” Felix said.