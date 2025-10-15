Free HIV Testing, Treatment Available in 380 Health Facilities Nationwide, Says IHVN

•238,000 already accessing services

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





As part of sustained efforts to achieve HIV epidemic control in Nigeria, the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) has said that free HIV services, including testing, treatment, laboratory diagnosis, and prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV services for pregnant women are now available in 380 health facilities across the country.

It said that over 238,000 individuals currently receive anti-retroviral treatment in IHVN-supported health facilities.

A statement signed by the Senior Communications Manager at IHVN, Uzoma Florence Nwofor, said the Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Dr. Patrick Dakum listed places where health facilities are located to include; the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Katsina, and Rivers State.

He urged people living with HIV to adhere to their prescribed medications to maintain their health and combat AIDS in the country.

According to the statement, Dakum spoke in Abuja on Monday, emphasizing the importance of medication adherence and noting that free HIV services are available in over 380 health facilities while supporting across the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Katsina, and Rivers State.

He said the services include: free testing services; Antiretroviral therapy (ART) for adults and children; free laboratory services for HIV diagnosis and monitoring; and free Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) services for pregnant women.

The institute Chief Executive said that currently, over 238,000 individuals receive anti-retroviral treatment in IHVN-supported health facilities and at no time were life-saving services disrupted.

Dakum further highlighted that comprehensive HIV prevention services are available, including free Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) services for negative pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers; and free Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) services for exposed clients.

He emphasized the importance of sustainability in health programs, stating, “IHVN continues to advocate and support sustainable health initiatives in Nigeria

“We have collaborated with the government, funders, and stakeholders to achieve HIV epidemic control in supported states. Our goal is to test 95 percent of people living with HIV; initiate treatment for 95 percent of those who test positive; and achieve viral suppression through adherence to treatment.

“By working together, we can ensure a healthier future for Nigerians”.

On expanding HIV services and empowering communities, IHVN’s boss said the institute is making efforts to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV by extending services to communities through partnerships with faith-based organizations and community leaders.

“This initiative includes Group Mothers’ Love Gatherings, which provides medical services and support for pregnant and nursing mothers; and Peer Mentor Mother Programs that empowers women living with HIV to support one another.

He stated that community programs have enabled caregivers and the vulnerable including children, adolescents and young adults to be reached with a comprehensive package of care and community-based intervention to improve adherence, nutrition and quality of life.

According to him, the Nigerian government is making progress in owning and supporting HIV programs, marked by inclusion of people living with HIV in health insurance, local production of HIV test kits, and the soon-to-be introduced HIV preventive injectable Lenacapavir.

Dr. Dakum emphasized the need for continued collaboration among government, people living with HIV, civil society organizations, and the media to sustain progress in elevating country ownership and addressing public health challenges.

“By working together, stakeholders can achieve a healthier future and control the HIV epidemic,” he said.

IHVN is being supported by the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It aims to sustain essential HIV services in collaboration with the Nigerian government.