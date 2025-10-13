Transportation: Stakeholders to Appraise Growing Infrastructural Challenge

Chinedu Eze

Stakeholders in the nation’s transportation industry will x-ray the challenges posed by ailing infrastructure in the transport sector of Nigeria’s economy and efforts made so far, and identifying ways forward in an upcoming summit.

The summit with the theme: “Nigeria’s Transport Infrastructure: Innovation for a Sustainable Future,” is being organised by JustAlive Communications Limited, Publishers of JustNet News, an online news reporting platform with major interest in transportation modes – Aviation, Maritime, Waterways, Rail and Road.

A statement signed by the Managing Director of JustAlive Communications Limited, Mrs Pearl Ngwama stated that the idea behind the summit is to gather experts, professionals and policymakers in the total gamut of the transportation sector to have a holistic look at the nation’s Transport Sector with a view to x-raying the infrastructure aspects.

Ngwama explained that the one-day summit will crisscross the Aviation, Maritime, Waterways, Road and Railway industries in Nigeria.