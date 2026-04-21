Court Sacks Abraham Adesanya Estate Executive Committee

Justice Sule Hamzat, of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Lagos, has voided the election that produced the current Executive Committee of Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate, effectively terminating their administration.

The suit, filed by rights Lawyer, Chioma Ferguson, challenged the legitimacy of the Estate’s leadership under Mrs Bolanle Bodede, alleging recklessness, lack of transparency, and violations of the Estate’s constitutional provisions. The case followed a series of unresolved petitions reportedly submitted by concerned residents of the Estate to key Government authorities, including the Governor, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, and the Police, which allegedly received no action before the court’s intervention.

In his judgement, Justice Hamzat nullified the election that brought Mrs. Bolanle Bodede and her executive committee into office, declaring it invalid, and also sacked the Electoral Committee responsible for conducting the disputed poll. The court further held that no member of the outgoing executive committee, is eligible to participate in the forthcoming elections of the Estate.

It also reinstated the Elders Forum of the Estate, mandating it to take immediate control of the Estate’s administrative affairs in line with Article 8(4) of the Estate’s constitution, and directed it to carry out a comprehensive audit of the Estate’s accounts covering a period of over three years.

Reacting to the judgement, Chioma Ferguson stated that the executive committee led by Mrs Bodede has ceased to exist by virtue of the ruling, and is expected to comply fully with the court’s directives, including handing over all relevant documents and financial records to the reinstated Elders Forum.