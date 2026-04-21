Pastor Gets Life Jail for Raping Teen

A Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja has sentenced a 63-year-old Pastor, Chris Douglas Omasekpa, to life imprisonment for raping his church member’s 17-year-old daughter.

Justice Rahman Oshodi found the Pastor of Peculiar Generation Assembly Church, Oshodi, guilty of abusing his position as a “spiritual father” to repeatedly assault the victim between 2017 and 2019.

The court heard that the trusted cleric took the teenager to hotels and also assaulted her in her mother’s bedroom, bathroom, and the church engine room. He allegedly drugged her, warned her that nobody would believe her, and said her father would disown her if she spoke up.

The victim only disclosed the abuse in 2020, prompting her mother to report to the Police. A medical doctor confirmed that, her findings were consistent with repeated rape.

The Pastor denied the crime, claiming the relationship was consensual and began after she turned 18. He admitted crying and begging for forgiveness at a church meeting, but said that was only for keeping the relationship secret.

Justice Oshodi rejected his defence, stating: “You turned her into your sexual prey”, The Judge sentenced him to life imprisonment on three counts, to run concurrently.

The court also ordered that, the convict’s name be entered into the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register. He will be remanded at the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre.