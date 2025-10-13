Ogun 2027: Yayi Consolidating the Gains of His Acceptability

Olanrewaju Fatunmbi

By dint of hard work, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola’s reputation for good representation continues to soar, extending his goodwill beyond his Ogun west constituents. The mammoth crowd that braved the heavy downpour to welcome him during his recent (precisely Sunday, October 5, 2025) visit to Ijebu-Ode underscores his growing acceptability as a preferred successor of the incumbent Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun across Ogun State, particularly in the Ogun East Senatorial District. Pulling such a large welcoming crowd in a city like Ijebu-Ode is highly significant because it shows that people’s preference for his candidacy has transcended his senatorial district and Yewa/Awori roots. This is crucial for his state-wide political ambition for the 2027 governorship race. The massive turnout is an endorsement of his performance and goodwill projects, such as facilitation of infrastructures and empowerment programmes that have reached communities across Ogun State, including parts of Ogun East. Generating such a crowd in a politically sensitive region helps to counteract any opposing narratives about his roots or limited appeal, reinforcing his team’s message that he is the people’s mandate across Remo, Ijebu Yewa and Egba (RIYE)-the four main zones of Ogun State. It highlights the fact that his support is an organic, grassroots movement driven by his impactful interventions, making the mammoth crowd at Ijebu-Ode a powerful symbol of his broad political acceptance.

Respect is earned not commanded. The hypothetical image of a crowd staying put in a downpour perfectly aligns with the argument put forth by his supporters that the public’s desire for his governorship is so strong that it transcends minor discomforts or even political opposition. His widespread appeal is attributed to his track record of impactful interventions across all the three Senatorial Districts-infrastructure projects, empowerment programmes, and the recent distribution of transformers. A crowd’s willingness to endure bad weather is an ultimate proof of his true popularity and a strong indicator of a deeply committed grassroots base.

This type of cross-district mobilization is a crucial political message. It confirms that his philanthropic and developmental projects are not limited to Ogun West. For instance, he recently facilitated the distribution of 102 electric transformers to 435 Community Development Areas (CDAs) across all the three Senatorial Districts (Ogun West, Ogun Central, and Ogun East). This practical, state-wide provision of dividends of democracy helps build goodwill and a support base in areas like Ijebu and Remo (Ogun East) and Abeokuta (Ogun Central).

The push for a governor from Ogun West is a major political issue among the Yewa/Awori people who have suffered marginalization for so long. And Yayi is a symbol of the renewed agitation for a power shift. However, for him to win, he must be seen as a candidate for the entire state, not just his zone. The public endorsements, rallies, and celebration of his impact in the Ijebu and Remo axis demonstrate that his political camp is actively working to dismantle the perception of him as a purely Ogun West or Lagos returnee politician. The events and political endorsements coming from the Ijebu-Remo area (Ogun East) are highly significant, as they portray him as a leader with state-wide acceptability, which is essential for a gubernatorial aspirant. It reflects his phenomenal influence in Ogun State politics. A phenomenon that can only be suppressed at one’s peril. It points to the reality of his governorship ambition which has reached a flood tide. When an idea has reached a flood tide, anything that crosses its way will drown before its overwhelming power. This is why it has become imperative for Governor Dapo Abiodun to navigate the complex issue of succession with caution and utmost discretion.

Abiola Odetola, a

Special Assistant (SA) to Governor Abiodun on Youth Development, in his note of caution, urged his boss to be sensitive to the political mood of the state, particularly the aspirations of the Ogun West senatorial district, and to clarify his stance on the 2027 succession to avoid unnecessary rivalry and confusion. Odetola also expressed concern over the silence of the governor on the matter, which he said, had left many young leaders in a state of uncertainty. He raised this genuine concern against the background of the formidable force of the opposition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu. Noting the possibility of his potential alliances with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), he said only Senator Adeola (aka Yayi) has the political strength to counter them effectively. “Choosing any other candidate from Ogun West to face Adebutu and his likely coalition may spell electoral doom for the APC,” he warned.

As Odetola rightly noted, Abiodun’s silence on his succession plan is a source of tension within the APC in Ogun State. Such a passive and publicly uncommitted stance on the loud agitation of the Ogun West to produce the next governor fuels speculation and potentially weakening the party cohesion before the general election. The prolonged silence is creating a state of high anxiety among APC stakeholders who need a clear direction to align their political machinery for the 2027 contest.

At this juncture, the Governor needs to speak up now to douse the rising tension and to forestall the risk of mischief-makers, hijacking the selection process. And on this note, Odetola minced no words in his candid advice to his boss. He said: “Your Excellency, do not allow those who fattened themselves at your table to drive you into needless battles. Many fanning the flames of conflict around Yayi’s ambition are not doing it for you, for the state, or for the party but for the profit they hope to reap from confusion. They are, like many of us, beneficiaries of your leadership today but they will not carry the burden of your legacy tomorrow.“I must say openly what many whisper only in hushed tones: a significant number of political appointees and loyal party members are already sympathetic to Senator Yayi’s candidacy. They see the silent triggers, body language and signals, they see the things you have allowed and those you have opposed through proxies, but are waiting for you to go a step further and at the earliest possible time to either fully embrace the path that guarantees party unity and success or otherwise. Every delay allows opportunists to feed fat on the illusion of rivalry.

“You stand at the threshold of history. By blessing the long-held dream of Ogun West to produce a Governor for the first time since our state’s creation, you will not only balance our politics but earn the enduring love and gratitude of an entire region. As an Egba son, I naturally wished for my kinsmen to get the Oke-Mosan seat in 2027 but the reality does not favour an Egba bid in 2027. To force it will only tear the party’s cloth and leave us naked before the cunning claws of the opposition.

“Hon. Ladi Adebutu will come pounding with a heavy war chest. The ADC lurks with new alliances. The only warrior who can meet them pound for pound from the roots to the rooftops is clear his name is YAYI. Picking any other person from Yewaland to compete against this widely accepted choice will only split the calabash and the water will be wasted on the sand. “Let the hunter check his pouch now, not when he enters the forest. Let the goat return before the leopard’s eyes gleam in the dark. Let Ogun’s drums beat for peace, not war.

“When the story of this season is written, let it be said that Governor Dapo Abiodun built roads, schools, airport and hospitals but above all, gave Ogun the gift of continuity, the true mark of a king who knew when to sheath the sword and bless the next warrior.”

While the Yewa/Awori people remain resolute in their quest for power shift, they have left no one in doubt that they are totally in support of Yayi’s aspiration to lead the state after the expiration of the tenure of governor Abiodun in 2027.

A statement issued by a support group from Ogun West, OW-GPAGCAUCUS, unequivocally declared Adeola as the choice of the people. “Ogun West know where they stand — and we stand firmly with Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, a man whose leadership, vision, and proven track record of service have brought renewed hope, visible development, and unprecedented empowerment to our senatorial district and beyond.

“The good people of Ogun West are politically aware, united, and resolute in their decision to support a leader who delivers. Our loyalty is firm. Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, remains our choice-a tested, trusted, and people-oriented leader who embodies the true spirit of service,” the group stated.

Hon Kolawole Lawal Mobolorunduro (aka KLM), also lending credence to the declaration, expressed optimism that Adeola would surpass the expectations of the people of Ogun State if elected in 2027. Lawal, who represented Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency in the 9th National Assembly (2019–2023), described Senator Yayi as a model of outstanding performance and leadership. He noted that Adeola had earned massive support across all sectors and institutions within and outside Ogun West Senatorial District, owing to what he termed a most effective, resourceful, and rewarding representation marked by immeasurable commitment to the growth and transformation of his constituency.

“With Senator Adeola’s proven record of effective representation, strategic thinking, and people-oriented governance, Ogun State can look forward to a future of exceptional growth and prosperity under his leadership”, he stated.

Hon. Leye Odunjo, also a former lawmaker, making a similar clarion call at a press conference recently held at Iwe- Irohin Secretariat, Abeokuta reminded the Yewa/Awori people on the need to speak in one voice in favour of their chosen one-Adeola. “As 2027 draws near, Yewa/Awori stands at a defining moment in its political journey. The ambition to produce the Governor of Ogun State is valid, heartfelt, and long overdue. But there comes a time in every struggle when wisdom must take the front seat, and emotion must yield to strategy.

“This is one of those times. We must be honest with ourselves: despite our rich history, educated elite, and clear demographic strength, Yewa/Awori has yet to speak with one voice. Fragmented leadership, personal ambitions, and the absence of a common front have made it difficult to build the kind of political momentum required to win the governorship. “Our inability to consolidate support-even among ourselves has become our greatest weakness.

“Therefore, in the 2027 governorship election, we say this is the time to speak with one voice for the purpose of equity, fairness and justice, the time has come for Yewa/Awori and Ogun West to present the next Governor of Ogun State.

“Our group has come together and x-rayed various good quality hands that have shown interest to be governor from the zone, and agreed that the support for Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly called Yayi will be at the best interest of the Zone and the State in general.

“For almost Five decades now, the Yewa/Awori people are the most marginalized ethnic group in Ogun State in the area of employment, appointments, projects execution until recently when Senator Olamilekan Adeola came to our rescue and started changing the narratives. “There was a paradigm shift in his quality representation. As a Senator representing the district, we have felt his presence in all facets of our people, not only in Yewa Awori Zone, but throughout the entire State.

“We are glad with the various interventions and construction work at various health centres, the rehabilitation and construction of township roads in all the five local governments in the district and even across the State is no doubt a step in the right direction,” he concluded.

In summary, the widespread acceptability Adeola enjoys across the three Senatorial Districts of Ogun State is not by magic. It is the result of his goodwill, his purposeful leadership and unwavering commitment to the general good of the people. He will do more if given the opportunity to be governor in 2027.

*Fatunmbi writes from Okeagbede, in Imeko-Afon LGA of Ogun state