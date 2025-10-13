NLC Threatens to Join ASUU Strike 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to join in solidarity with the striking university lecturers if the Federal Government fails to address their demands within two weeks.

A statement signed by the NLC President Joe Ajaero said that the ongoing warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is a direct consequence of the Federal Government’s refusal to honour collectively bargained agreements reached with the university workers.

The statement read: “NLC is deeply concerned by the persistent crisis in Nigeria’s public education system, marked by chronic underfunding and a failure to honour agreements.

“The government’s continued refusal to implement agreements voluntarily reached with lecturers and workers is undermining public tertiary institutions.

“The commencement of a two-week warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is a direct consequence of the Federal Government’s refusal to honour collectively bargained agreements.

“The action was a necessary response to the neglect of a fundamental pillar of our

society.

“Rather than engaging in good faith to resolve the crisis, the government has resorted to the unproductive threat of ‘No Work, No Pay’.

“This misrepresents the situation. The breach of contract lies with the state, not the scholars. The lecturers are willing to work, but the government by reneging on its commitments, has made it impossible for them to do so with the dignity and conditions their profession deserves. The core principle remains: ‘No Pay, No Work’.

“In light of this, the Nigeria Labour Congress hereby declares its full solidarity with ASUU and all other unions in the tertiary education sector.

“Consequently, we call on the Federal Government to immediately set aside its threats and address the core issues in the negotiated agreements with ASUU.

“We serve notice that if, after this two-week warning strike, the government remains unresponsive, the NLC will not stand idly by.”