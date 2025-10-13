Nigeria Top Medals Table at Africa Para Badminton Championships 

Team Nigeria dominated the table at the Africa Para Badminton Championships 2025, with 36 medals, including 10 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze as the competition concluded on Sunday.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya came in second position with 11 medals, comprising four gold, two silver and five bronze medals at the tournament hosted at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, Abia.

Egypt rounded off the top three with eight medals, including three gold, one silver and four bronze.

Republic of Benin came in fourth position with one gold, two silver and two bronze, whereas Congo Democratic got fifth with one gold and two bronze.

Tunisia occupied the sixth position with one silver and one bronze, as Cameroun got six bronze for the seventh position.

Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, and Rwanda round off the top 10 with two bronze each as Mauritius completed the medal table with one bronze.

Only Mozambique failed to win any medal among the 12 countries that participated in 19 events of the tournament that started on Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, African queen of para badminton, Eniola Bolaji, Chigozie Nnanna, Chukwuemeka Eze, Ijeoma Chukwuemeka, Mary Nathan, Chinyere Okoro, Munkwoba Gomanand Bello Tukur were among Nigeria’s gold medalists.

The trio of Bolaji, Nnanna and Nathan had won gold medals in their categories at the just-concluded First Abia Para Badminton International held between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5, at the same venue.

Also, Odinachi Uwalaka, Obinna Nwosu, Ifeanacho Ohaeri, Ebikoboere Brown, Abel David, James Akpan and Nendimwa Monday and others won silver for Nigeria on Sunday.

In a speech at the closing ceremony, Gov. Alex Otti of Abia State extended warm congratulations and gratitude to all the athletes, officials and delegation that the event an extraordinary celebration of resilience and unity.

Otti, represented by Nwaobilor Ananaba, Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, said that the experience has been a priceless classroom for Nigeria.

“We have learned, improved and been inspired.

“And let me assure you – Abia will bid to host again, and when we do, we will offer an experience that will far surpass this pioneering effort,” he said.

In a goodwill message, President Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih said that the para athletes had demonstrated that sport is a powerful expression of ability, resilience and human dignity.

He thanked the Badminton World Federation and Badminton Confederation of Africa for their guidance, presence and unrelenting commitment to the advancement of para badminton in Africa

Orbih also expressed profound gratitude to Abia State Government, saying “You have not only provided a world-class environment for competition, but you have also created a home for friendship and unity among others.”