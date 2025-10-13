Ndubuokwu Uche Victor Awards Scholarships and Donates Food to CleverMinds School for Orphans in Warri

In a powerful act of compassion and faith, Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Mr Ndubuokwu Uche Victor has awarded full scholarships to five graduating pupils of the CleverMinds Free Primary School, Iyara, Warri, Delta State.

The scholarships cover the children’s entire six-year secondary education, removing the financial barriers that often prevent bright but underprivileged pupils from continuing their schooling.

Alongside the scholarships, Mr Victor donated a large consignment of food items to support the school’s daily feeding programme. His donation included nine bags of rice, five bags of beans, fifteen cartons of spaghetti, seasoning cubes, tomato paste, palm and groundnut oil, baskets of crayfish and pepper, and other staples.

These supplies will sustain the school’s free-meal initiative for several months, ensuring that the more than 325 orphans and vulnerable children who attend CleverMinds continue to receive nutritious meals every day.

Speaking during the presentation, the school’s management expressed deep gratitude. They described the gesture as “a blessing that nourishes both the body and the spirit of the children.”

CleverMinds Educational Foundation, which runs the free school, provides tuition, meals, and emotional support to children from some of Warri’s most disadvantaged communities. Founded in 2017, the foundation has so far educated and supported more than 300 pupils, many of whom are orphans or from single-parent households.

According to the foundation, Mr Victor’s donation will directly sustain its vision of “revealing Christ through education.”

For Mr Ndubuokwu Uche Victor, giving back is not a hobby; it is a calling.

“The faces you see are not the faces I have helped; they are the faces God has reached through me,” he said after the presentation.

His words reflect a personal creed shaped by humility, discipline, and faith.

Mr Victor began his professional journey in 2009 as a manager with a servicing company. In 2012, he made an unconventional decision: he took a driving job simply to learn the logistics industry from the ground up. His humility and determination paid off: he rose through the ranks to become Logistics Lead, managing complex operations before moving into the oil and gas sector.

After refining his skills in logistics, procurement, and construction, he returned to his former company to apply what he had learned, improving efficiency and results. Encouraged by that success, he founded his own firm in 2020, which has since become a growing player in logistics, procurement, and construction.

Despite his achievements, Mr Victor remains deeply connected to his roots in Warri. He continues to sponsor children’s education, donate to community causes, and support faith-based projects that uplift the poor.

The management and pupils of CleverMinds School described his act as a “testimony of faith in action.” The scholarships and food items, they said, will not only sustain children today but also inspire others to follow the same path of generosity.

For many of the pupils, this was their first experience meeting a benefactor who personally invested in their future. The moment was emotional, smiles, tears, and prayers of gratitude filled the small school compound as Mr Victor handed over the scholarships and food supplies.

Mr Ndubuokwu Uche Victor’s story, rising from humble beginnings to build a successful business while using his resources to serve others, offers a clear message: true success honours God when it uplifts people.

His quiet but consistent acts of kindness continue to shape lives in Delta State. Through his example, hundreds of children in Iyara now have not just food and education, but something even more powerful: hope.