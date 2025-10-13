Egbin Power and Its Unwavering Decade-long Commitment to Education, Sustainable Community Development





Egbin Power Plc may be widely recognised for lighting up millions of Nigerian homes, but beyond the turbines and transmission lines lies a deeper mission that is rooted in people, education, and sustainable community development and progress. Through consistent investments in education, healthcare, and community empowerment, the company has evolved into a model of responsible corporate citizenship, proving that true power goes beyond electricity. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that this commitment was recently renewed as the company marked the tenth anniversary of its flagship scholarship awards in its host communities

While Egbin Power Plc is best known for generating electricity for millions of Nigerians, its investments in education, healthcare, and the environment underscore its vision of sustainable growth.

Over the years, the company has launched numerous community-driven projects, from free medical outreach to vocational empowerment initiatives, creating a model for responsible corporate citizenship in Nigeria’s energy sector.

As Nigeria’s largest power generation company, it recently reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to education and sustainable community development as it celebrated the tenth anniversary of its scholarship awards for students in its host communities.

The event, held at the company’s premises in Egbin, Lagos, brought together community leaders, parents, and pupils who have benefited from the scheme over the past decade.

A Decade of Impact and Transformation

Speaking during the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Egbin Power Plc, Mokhtar Bounour, described the initiative as part of the company’s social investment drive aimed at improving access to quality education and empowering future generations.

He said, “Education is the foundation of every nation’s growth and transformation. That is why, at Egbin Power, we continue to invest in programmes that enable young people to dream, learn, and lead. We are reaffirming our unwavering commitment to education and sustainable community development.”

Since the inception of the scholarship scheme 10 years ago, Egbin Power has awarded hundreds of scholarships to indigent students from its host communities, including Egbin, Ijede, and Ipakan. The programme covers tuition fees, school materials, and other educational support, providing relief for parents and giving students the tools to excel.

For many parents, the scholarship awards have become more than financial aid, they represent opportunity and transformation. Several beneficiaries who attended the anniversary shared how the programme changed their academic journeys and family circumstances.

A student beneficiary, Miss Tosin Afolabi, expressed her gratitude to Egbin Power, saying, “This scholarship came at a time when my parents were struggling to pay my school fees. It gave me the motivation to study harder and believe that I could achieve my dreams.”

Another recipient, Master Daniel Ogunleye, added, “Egbin Power has shown us that education can change lives. I hope to become an engineer one day and make my community proud, just as Egbin Power has made us proud.”

Reaffirming Long-term Commitment

Reflecting on the milestone, Mr. Bounour emphasised that the scholarship scheme is just one aspect of Egbin Power’s broader sustainability agenda, which includes health outreach programmes, vocational training, and infrastructure development across the host communities.

He stated, “Our journey goes beyond providing electricity. We are building brighter futures by supporting education, promoting environmental sustainability, and ensuring our host communities thrive. This is the essence of sustainable community development.”

He added that the company’s parent group, Sahara Power, remains deeply committed to human development and corporate social responsibility, noting that education would continue to be a top priority in Egbin’s sustainability efforts.

Ten Years of Hope, Partnership and Impact

The celebration of the scholarship’s tenth anniversary also provided an opportunity for reflection on the partnership between Egbin Power and its host communities. Since privatisation, the company has prioritised engagement with local stakeholders, promoting dialogue and collaboration in community projects.

Egbin’s Head of Corporate Communications and Branding, Felix Ofulue, described the anniversary as a celebration of partnership and shared progress.

He said, “We believe that true success comes when businesses and communities grow together. This scholarship is a testament to our belief in partnership, inclusiveness, and shared prosperity. Ten years on, we are not just marking time; we are marking impact.”

Young Stars Shine

As part of the event, past and present beneficiaries showcased their academic excellence and creative talents through poetry, essays, and science demonstrations. The hall was filled with excitement as students received their awards amidst cheers from their families and teachers.

A highlight of the day was the presentation of certificates and learning materials to new awardees, symbolising the continuation of a tradition that has empowered hundreds of students since its inception.

Teachers from participating schools also praised the programme for motivating students to work harder and maintain high academic standards. One teacher noted, “Whenever our pupils hear that Egbin Power is coming for scholarship tests, they double their efforts. The company has become a source of academic motivation for many children.”

Community, Traditional Leaders Commend the Initiative

Community and even traditional leaders at the event commended Egbin Power for sustaining the scholarship scheme for a decade, noting that the company’s long-term commitment to human capital development stands as an example for other corporate organisations.

The Ijede Community Development Association’s Chairman, Mr. Kayode Odujoko, remarked that Egbin’s consistency over the years has set a high bar for corporate responsibility.

He said, “Many companies make promises, but Egbin Power has proven through action that it truly cares about its people. For ten years, they have not stopped supporting our children. That is something we deeply value.”

He also called for more partnerships between private organisations and local communities to complement government efforts in education.

Also speaking, the Baale of Egbin Community, Chief Fatai Odumeru, said, “We are proud of Egbin Power for what they have been doing for our children. This scholarship has brought hope to many families and has shown that the company cares deeply about the people who live around its operations.”

As the scholarship programme enters its second decade, both the company and the communities it serves look forward to deepening their collaboration. For the students who walked away with renewed dreams and gratitude, Egbin Power’s message remains clear: education is not just a gift, it’s a powerful engine for sustainable community development.