  • Sunday, 12th October, 2025

World Cup Qualifier: Super Eagles Finally Arrive in Uyo After Mid Air Scare

Nigeria | 47 minutes ago

The Super Eagles have finally arrived in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, ahead of their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

The team’s flight touched down at the Victor Attah International Airport at exactly 8:05 a.m. on Sunday after an unexpected travel delay.

The delay followed a mid-air emergency on Saturday during the team’s flight from Polokwane, South Africa, to Uyo.

The ValueJet aircraft, carrying players, coaches and government officials had stopped in Luanda, Angola, to refuel.

The flight had resumed normally but was forced to return to Luanda just 25 minutes later after a loud crack was heard in the aircraft’s windshield, forcing the pilot to make a precautionary U-turn.

The development necessitated the disembarkation of all passengers upon the safe landing back in Luanda.

Officials from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that emergency protocols were followed, as the airline later arranged an alternative aircraft to complete the journey.

The Super Eagles, currently third in their group, are set to face Benin Republic in a decisive final qualifier.

Victory will guarantee their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team will hold a light training session later Sunday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.