World Cup Qualifier: Super Eagles Finally Arrive in Uyo After Mid Air Scare

The Super Eagles have finally arrived in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, ahead of their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

The team’s flight touched down at the Victor Attah International Airport at exactly 8:05 a.m. on Sunday after an unexpected travel delay.

The delay followed a mid-air emergency on Saturday during the team’s flight from Polokwane, South Africa, to Uyo.

The ValueJet aircraft, carrying players, coaches and government officials had stopped in Luanda, Angola, to refuel.

The flight had resumed normally but was forced to return to Luanda just 25 minutes later after a loud crack was heard in the aircraft’s windshield, forcing the pilot to make a precautionary U-turn.

The development necessitated the disembarkation of all passengers upon the safe landing back in Luanda.

Officials from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that emergency protocols were followed, as the airline later arranged an alternative aircraft to complete the journey.

The Super Eagles, currently third in their group, are set to face Benin Republic in a decisive final qualifier.

Victory will guarantee their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team will hold a light training session later Sunday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium. (NAN)