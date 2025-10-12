What We Ignored in the Nnaji Saga

Eshiorameh Sebastian argues that by voluntary resignation of Uche Nnaji as minister demonstrated a profound strength of character

It is a rare event in Nigerian politics that commands a unified silence, a moment that cuts through the cacophony of accusations and counter-accusations to present a simple, undeniable act.

The resignation of Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji from his position as the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology was one such event. In the days leading to that decision, the Nigerian media space was utterly dominated by a single narrative: that of allegations of certificate forgery levelled against the minister. It was a storm of impressive ferocity, a drama that seemed to leave no room for any other perspective. Yet, in choosing to step aside, Chief Nnaji himself authored a different, more compelling narrative.

To understand the weight of his decision, one must first appreciate the tumultuous context in which it was made. The allegations themselves followed a convoluted path. In 2023, an investigation by The Gazette newspaper had looked into the minister’s academic credentials and he was cleared. The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) had provided a letter confirming that he was not only admitted but had also graduated. This should have settled the matter.

However, the recent investigation by Premium Times introduced a new complexity, claiming that fresh findings from the university suggested he had a pending course from his final year.

This conflicting information created a classic Nigerian political impasse: a “war of accusations,” as it was widely reported. The situation was further muddied by reports of deeper political undercurrents, including allegations of a struggle for influence over the political leadership of the very institution at the heart of the matter. Throughout this, the ordinary mechanisms of clarity seemed to falter. For the public watching from the sidelines, it was a confusing and messy affair, a tangled web where the truth appeared increasingly elusive. What changed between the clearance of 2023 and the doubts of 2025? This is a question that remains, rightly, for the judicial system to untangle.

It was into this maelstrom of uncertainty that Chief Nnaji delivered his resounding statement—not with a shout, but with a principled exit. His resignation letter, addressed to President Bola Tinubu, should be a required reading for every current and aspiring public servant in Nigeria. He stated that his decision came after deep reflection and was a response to an “orchestrated sustained campaign of falsehood.”

Crucially, he clarified that stepping aside was “not an admission of guilt, but rather a principled decision to respect the sanctity of due process and to preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings.”

This distinction is of profound importance. In a political culture where holding on to power is often equated with strength, Chief Nnaji redefined strength as the wisdom to let go. The typical, expected response would have been to bunker down, to use the considerable resources of office to fight a protracted battle in the media and the courts, all while the vital work of the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology ground to a halt. He chose a different path. He recognised that the office of minister is far greater than the individual who occupies it. By resigning, he protected the dignity of the office and ensured that the government’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” would not be bogged down by a personal, and highly politicised, legal dispute.

This act demonstrates a quality desperately needed in our public life: institutional respect. Too often, we see public office holders become so fused with their positions that they cannot separate their personal interests from the national interest. They fight for their chair as if the nation itself would collapse without them, often causing significant collateral damage in the process. Chief Nnaji’s action was a masterclass in putting the system first. He understood that for due process to work, it must be allowed to proceed without the shadow of executive influence or the distraction of daily media scandals. His resignation was, in essence, a vote of confidence in the very institutions—the judiciary, the civil service—that are meant to function independently.

What, then, should Nigeria’s public office holders learn from the minister?

First, they must learn that true leadership is about stewardship, not ownership. A ministerial portfolio is a temporary trust, not a personal fiefdom. Chief Nnaji’s departure underscores that the work of the ministry is more important than the title of the minister.

Second, they must learn that there is honour in prioritising due process. By stepping aside, Chief Nnaji did not show weakness; he demonstrated a profound strength of character. He showed that his personal reputation, built over “five decades,” was not so fragile that it needed to be defended from a government office. He trusted that the truth would eventually emerge through the proper legal channels, a belief that stands in stark contrast to those who seek to manipulate those very channels for personal survival.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, our leaders must learn that the court of public opinion, while loud, is not the ultimate arbiter of one’s legacy. In the immediate aftermath of the allegations, the court of public opinion was in full session, and its verdict was largely negative. Yet, with one decisive act, Chief Nnaji forced a recalibration. He reminded us that history’s judgement is often kinder to those who act with principle in moments of crisis than to those who simply cling to power.

The matter of Chief Nnaji’s certificate is now rightfully before the courts, and we must allow that process to reach its conclusion without prejudice. But on the separate question of political conduct, he has already provided a definitive answer. In the face of a media firestorm and complex political machinations, he chose a path of dignity, principle, and respect for the institutions of state. We have spent so much energy dissecting the allegations against the minister that we have risked missing the powerful lesson his response offers. For the sake of Nigeria’s political future, that is a side of the story we can no longer afford to ignore.

• Sebastian writes from Abuja