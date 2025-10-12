Two Suspects Arrested as NRC Raises the Alarm over Vandalism of Equipment Nationwide 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Two suspected vandals were arrested yesterday as the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) decried increasing incidents of vandalism of its electrical and signaling installations across Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, and along Warri–Itakpe corridors.

In a statement signed by NRC’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, the corporation described the attacks as a major threat to safe and efficient train operations.

The suspects, Ibrahim Abdullahi (22 years) of Hayi, Rigasa, and Sani Ibrahim (24 years) of Layi Turaki, Rigasa, were apprehended by operatives of the Nigeria Police, Railway Command attached to the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS).

They were arrested in Kaduna in connection with the recent vandalism of NRC equipment at the Rigasa Train Station area.

The arrest followed the discovery on Friday, at about 12:30 p.m., of the removal of a cable wire from one of the NRC’s cranes stationed within the Rigasa facility.

Acting on intelligence, the patrol team led by the Administrative Officer at Rigasa, ASP Abdullahi Bwajin, traced and arrested the suspects, according to the statement.

“During interrogation, the duo confessed to committing the crime and disclosed that they sold the stolen cable to one Musa, popularly known as ‘Musa Major,’ for ₦90,000. Each suspect reportedly received ₦30,000 as his share, while another member of their syndicate, Abdulwahab Yakubu of Rigasa, is currently at large”, the statement read in part.

The NRC said efforts were ongoing by the Nigeria Police, Railway Command (AKTS), to apprehend the remaining suspect and recover the stolen materials.

It commended the Command for its professionalism and swift action, assuring that all culprits involved in acts of vandalism will face the full weight of the law.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, expressed deep concern over the increasing attacks on railway electrical and signaling infrastructure, describing them as Critical National Assets.

He stated that henceforth, the Corporation, in collaboration with security agencies, will treat such offences as economic sabotage with severe legal consequences for perpetrators.

Opeifa further appealed to members of the public, particularly residents of communities hosting railway facilities, to support the NRC and security agencies in protecting these assets.

He noted that the railway system has always served as a catalyst for community development and improved livelihoods, and safeguarding it remains a collective responsibility.