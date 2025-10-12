Security Officials Trying to Board Flight with $6m Arrested at Lagos Airport

Chinedu Eze

Security operatives attempting to board a flight with over $6.1 million in cash were intercepted and arrested yesterday at the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 in Lagos.

The suspects, whose exact number was not disclosed, were reportedly caught during routine checks while trying to board an Aero Contractors flight.

Sources who pleaded anonymity to prevent official sanctions at the airport because they were not empowered to speak on the matter, confirm that the passengers were found with multiple boxes loaded with undeclared U.S dollars.

The personnel had initially passed through airport security units before they were apprehended at the foot of the aircraft after Aero Contractors security noticed the heavy luggage.

The matter was then escalated and was reported to Aviation Security, who later handed it over to the Department of State Services.

A senior FAAN official who spoke under the condition of anonymity said the Department of State Services later transferred the suspects to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where they are currently being held for further investigation.

Another airport said the suspects had claimed to be security agents escorting a suspect and exhibits, but failed to declare the cash or follow due procedures for transporting suspects on commercial flights.

Meanwhile, the source said this claim may have helped the suspects bypass the initial security screening. However, their activities raised suspicion at the boarding gate when AVSEC officers noticed the oversized boxes.