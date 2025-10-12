  • Sunday, 12th October, 2025

Rybeena Serves Fresh Street Groove with ‘Spaghetti’

Iyke Bede

Lagos-born artiste Adewale Atanda, better known as Rybeena, continues to build momentum as one of street music’s most distinct voices with the release of his new single, ‘Spaghetti’, produced by Japh Kenti under Dapper Music & Entertainment.

Known for turning everyday slang into cultural sound bites, Rybeena once again taps into the pulse of Nigerian youth, blending rhythm with street flavour. Backed by Dapper Music’s push to spotlight original voices shaping today’s Afropop, ‘Spaghetti’ adds another lively record to the label’s growing catalogue.

“Every song I make carries a piece of my reality. Spaghetti may sound playful, but underneath the humour is something true; I’ve always tried to make music that people can see themselves in,” said Rybeena.

Pulled from a viral slang, the record flips a cheeky phrase into a playful exchange between a guy and his dramatic love interest. It’s light, romantic, and full of energy, the kind of record that reminds listeners why street pop remains one of Nigeria’s most expressive sounds.

The track rides on bounce and flow, with smooth percussion, bright chords, and that familiar Lagos groove. Japh Kenti’s production gives Rybeena room to shine while he delivers his melodies with easy confidence and street charm.

What makes ‘Spaghetti’ stand out is its cultural connection. By mixing humour, slang, and emotion, he mirrors the playful rhythm of Nigerian youth culture, where love, drama, and trends always find their groove. With the track, he strengthens hold among the new wave shaping Lagos.

‘Spaghetti’ is now available on all streaming platforms.

