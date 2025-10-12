Reviving Fela’s Spirit in “Afrobeat Rebellion” Exhibition

Yinka Olatunbosun

An ambitious new exhibition exploring the life, music, and enduring legacy of Afrobeat pioneer, pan-Africanist, and activist Fela Anikulapo-Kuti is set to open in Lagos. Titled Afrobeat Rebellion, the exhibition will run from October 12 to December 28, 2025, marking the first time the celebrated project will be shown on African soil.

Originally conceived and presented by the Philharmonie de Paris, Fela Anikulapo Kuti: Afrobeat Rebellion captivated audiences in France between October 2022 and June 2023. The Lagos edition—reimagined by the A Whitespace Creative Arts (AWCA) Foundation with support from the French Embassy in Nigeria and the Kuti family—brings the experience home, transforming the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) into an immersive journey through Fela’s life, music, and radical vision.

In Paris, the exhibition drew global audiences into the world of the Afrobeat legend, showcasing his stage costumes, unpublished photographs, rare recordings, and personal effects. Each display traced Fela’s evolution as a revolutionary musician and political activist whose influence continues to shape global music and inspire generations of artists.

“Supporting the Afrobeat Rebellion in Lagos reflects our belief that culture is a bridge,” said Laurent Favier, Consul-General of France. “It’s a natural and welcome continuation of the successful Paris edition—a celebration of Franco-Nigerian collaboration and a cultural gift honouring Fela’s legacy, who was deeply appreciated in France, while strengthening dialogue between our two nations.”

Launching with a VIP opening on October 12, the Lagos edition expands on the Paris model with a vibrant cultural programme designed to connect multiple generations—those who lived through Fela’s era, young Nigerians discovering his impact, and international visitors drawn to his activism through music. Supported by the French Embassy in Nigeria, Ecobank, and other partners, the exhibition underscores Fela’s dual legacy as both a musical icon and an uncompromising political visionary.

Reinterpreted by AWCA Foundation and curated by June Creative Art Advisory (JCAA), the Lagos showcase will feature multimedia installations and key programmes, including a Live Music Experience curated by Lanre Masha.

Since music was both Fela’s weapon and his witness, live performances will punctuate the exhibition’s run—from opening-night sets featuring Ezra Collective and Seun Kuti, to special appearances by Femi and Made Kuti, and collaborative sessions with contemporary artists such as Sodi Marciszewer, Chike, A, YKB, and Vaedar. The goal is to ignite a spirit of experimentation among young artists inspired by Fela’s Afrobeat revolution.

Another highlight, The Talks, will convene thought leaders such as Yeni Kuti, Prof. Oyeronke Oyewumi, Falana, Ade Bantu, Minna Salami, and Kadaria Ahmed for in-depth discussions on Fela’s ethos, political activism, and cultural impact. These sessions will span the exhibition period, complemented by Kalakuta Cinema—a film series curated by S16 Collective. Named after Fela’s fabled “Kalakuta Republic,” the screenings will feature seven films including Music Is a Weapon, The Lost Okoroshi, Mami Wata, Timbuktu, and Finding Fela. Each film reflects Fela’s philosophies of resistance, political consciousness, and African identity, inviting audiences into dialogue around art and activism.

For younger visitors, Young Rebels’ Corner offers a dynamic creative space for children aged 6 to 15. Running alongside the main exhibition, it will host school groups, families, and individual visitors for hands-on activities—such as the Rebel Scrapbook, Jam Station, and Anikulapo Design Workshop—aimed at nurturing a new generation of creative thinkers who understand art as a tool of empowerment.

The broader programming will include interactive sessions engaging artists, writers, and curators across disciplines. Featured events include Karatu book readings (with works like Kalakuta Republic by Chimurenga, Dis Fela Sef! by Benson Idonije, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, and Arrest the Music by Tejumola Olaniyan), the Manifesto: The Weapon of the Future showcase, the Òrò Abamì Spoken Word Competition, and Dance for Freedom, a movement workshop led by The Mud Art Company.

“Afrobeat Rebellion is more than an exhibition—it’s a living season of culture,” said Onoshiokhue Ako, Project Lead and Culture Producer at AWCA. “We designed it to bridge generations—from the children creating in the Young Rebels’ Corner to elders who remember Fela firsthand. Lagos deserves nothing less than a homecoming of this magnitude.”

Echoing this sentiment, Seun Alli, exhibition curator and founder of JCAA, emphasised the importance of Africans reclaiming their own narratives: “Too often, Fela is reduced to a handful of catchphrases—‘Zombie’, ‘Water No Get Enemy’, the Kalakuta fire, or the myth that he performed in his underwear. Afrobeat Rebellion is a deliberate refusal of this flattening. It repositions Fela not merely as a rebel or musician, but as a public intellectual whose music and philosophy are deeply rooted in Africa’s political and intellectual histories. His art was never just performance—it was a catalyst for revolt and hope, a soundtrack for those enduring oppression and the failures of power. Nearly three decades after his passing, Fela’s spirit continues to resonate through our shared human experience.”

The Ecobank Pan African Centre, a known hub for cultural innovation, has hosted numerous landmark events. Omoboye Odu, Head of SMEs, Partnerships, and Collaborations at EPAC, noted: “Hosting Afrobeat Rebellion is a statement of pride in Africa’s creative power and resilience. Fela’s legacy is Nigerian, African, and global—and we are honored to provide the stage for this historic homecoming.”

For the Kuti family, the exhibition represents both remembrance and renewal: “Our father’s legacy has travelled the world, but Lagos has always been its heartbeat. Afrobeat Rebellion brings home the unseen—the music, the philosophy, and the spirit of resistance that defined him. This isn’t just about remembering Fela; it’s about inspiring a new generation to use art as freedom.”

Ultimately, Fela Anikulapo Kuti: Afrobeat Rebellion celebrates Fela as a Nigerian visionary shaped by politics, family, fashion, and community. More than a retrospective, it is both a reminder of the past and a call to action—urging a new generation of artists and cultural curators to wield their creativity as instruments of change.

Holding at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, Lagos, admission is free, though access to the cinema sessions will be limited.