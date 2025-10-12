Nigeria: A Sleeping Giant at 65

As Nigeria is celebrating her 65th independence anniversary, Nigerians are looking forward to a realistic improvement on the inherent inadequacies that have hindered the attainment of a Nigerian nation, Adémólá Òrúnbon writes

Nigerians marked the 65th independence anniversary of their beloved country last Wednesday, no patriotic Nigerian can pretend to be satisfied with the development and progress of this country 65 years after independence. It is not misguided optimism to argue that the nation’s best days are still ahead.

Nigeria remains a country of diverse nationalities, cultures, religions and values, and has however defied all doomsday predictions to remain a united nation.

This is enough reason for self-congratulation and hope of a better future.

On balance, however, there is little to celebrate about Nigeria at 65. As the depressing indices show in areas such as security of life and property, food production, industrial output, quality of education and healthcare, economic diversification and productivity, there is indeed cause for worry.

Not only do Nigerians eat the bread they do not produce, wear clothes they do not weave, and drink wine imported from other countries, they now import almost everything, including toothpicks.

Nigerians today read books, quote facts and figures about their country from foreign sources and parrot models of development designed by outsiders with vested interests.

Sixty-five years after independence, many are even blaming the present parlous state of the country on British colonialists who left over six decades ago. At 65, Nigeria has much catch-up to do. And let no one be deluded that 65 years is a short time in the life of a country. The Nigerian economy is in dire straits with the potential to get worse if sound political and economic judgment is not brought to bear on the affairs of state.

With foreign reserves depleted significantly, exchange rate rose unexpectedly, and oil prices unstable, the impact is only better imagined if all the fundamentals are not mustered to manage this situation.

This is why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must now articulate a grand vision for the nation, and re-direct Nigerians towards actualising the vision. Given the terrible scenario playing out in the country, manifested in mass poverty, high corruption in government, gross official recklessness and near zero governance, it is no surprise that the Nigerian ship is rudderless and adrift. There is hardly any aspect of governance that cannot be faulted for corruption and incompetence.

As the nation marks 65 years of self-government, it is not too late for the Nigerian leaders to change and make democracy work for the people. Too much pain has been inflicted on Nigerians and now is the time for Nigerian leaders to focus more on the Nigerian promise – notably what is standing in the way of realising that promise.

At independence in 1960, there was a groundswell of euphoria and hope in the Nigerian project. It is sobering that, 65 years later, the anticipated gains of nationhood envisaged by the founding fathers are still being awaited. Not a few have marveled at the exemplary character of Nigeria’s founding fathers: The simplicity of Tafawa Balewa, the selflessness of Ahmadu Bello, the nationalism of Nnamdi Azikiwe and the enduring vision of Obafemi Awolowo, all of which towered above their personal ambitions. Despite the sense of foreboding that the new multi-ethnic nation was unworkable, Nigerians envisioned a great and bountiful country.

Today, Nigeria is so greatly afflicted that some wonder at her prospects. The trouble with Nigeria, noted famed author and intellectual icon, Chinua Achebe, is a failure of leadership. This failure has resulted in shattered hopes, broken promises, missed opportunities, and unfulfilled aspirations. A nation, it has been said, rises or falls on the quality of its leadership. Nigeria is a terrible victim of the poverty of good leadership, but most destructively, political leadership.

Good leaders must show strength of conviction and character. What poor leadership in Nigeria has done is to create 200 to 250 million passive citizens who have no voice.

Every citizen must therefore share the blame, one way or the other, for the Nigerian condition. There has never been a shortage of speeches by Nigerian leaders in favor of good intentions to govern in the best interest of the country and its people. Over the years, Nigerians have heard, to the point of being deafened, that the government is committed to promoting good governance. The inaugural addresses of elected leaders and military coup plotters reveal uncanny similarities in promises. Yet, as the quality of successive leadership deteriorated, Nigeria has regressed in terms of the truly important yardsticks for measuring the progress of nations. All these notwithstanding, it is pointless to look back with regret and anger at lost opportunities.

If Nigeria gets its leadership right, gets its act together, this can be as great and live-able a country as any on earth. There is, of course, a time and season for everything. So, a change was inevitable. The election of President Tinubu, largely on the strength of his integrity, indicated a yearning by the people for a good leader they can trust to serve in the best interest of Nigeria. But over two years after taking oath of office twice, Nigerians are still waiting for the change promised by the APC.

Since the return to democracy in 1999, the political class has shown impetuous and irresponsible behaviour at the expense of the people. The looting and the waste going on in Nigeria in the name of governance have no parallel anywhere else and is responsible for breeding an angry and alienated citizenry who see no dividend in this democracy. On all accounts, Nigeria at 65 is yet to fulfill her destiny. The current structure of Nigeria today, which is anything but federal, holds down the country, stunts its growth, truncates its progress and actually threatens its unity.

Indeed, Nigeria is positioned as a leader on the continent due to its great cultures, languages, and customs. Its abundant natural resources—crude oil in particular—have supported the economy and brought in large sums of money. Nigeria has become increasingly influential on the international scene as a result of its cultural exports, such as Nollywood and Afrobeats, which have gained widespread acclaim.

But the giant is still mostly inactive in terms of development despite these advantages. Significant segments of the populace are still beset by unemployment, poverty, and economic inequality, and daily worries about infrastructure and security get worse. The 1960s independence held us the prospect of wealth, but it hasn’t materialised completely.

At 65, insecurity continues to be one of Nigeria’s biggest problems. While banditry, kidnapping, and inter-communal violence have expanded throughout the nation, the North-east area is still struggling with insurgency, mostly from Boko Haram and ISWAP. In addition to resulting in fatalities, these security problems have also hampered business operations, uprooted thousands of people, and fostered terror.

The nation’s complicated security environment is made more tense by the escalating separatist movements in the South-east. Nigeria’s social and economic progress has been hampered by the incapacity to address these issues successfully.

As the nation celebrates her 65th independence anniversary, questions and more questions have cropped up. Has the country come of age? Is there a need for celebration? Are there hopes of better tomorrow? So, as the 65th anniversary continues, Nigerians look forward to the actualization of the dreams and visions packaged by the founding fathers of this country.

• Òrúnbon, a journalist, writes in from Abeokuta.