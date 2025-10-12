NELFUND Gives Schools 48-hour Window to Complete Student Loan Verification for 2024/2025 Academic Year

Uche Nnaike

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has given tertiary institutions a final 48-hour window to complete student verification for the 2024/2025 academic year.

It warned that failure to meet the deadline would result in the exclusion of thousands of students from the current loan cycle.

In the statement signed by the Fund’s Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, NELFUND stated that it remained committed to promoting equitable access to higher education through efficient and inclusive management of the Nigerian Education Loan Scheme.

NELFUND had earlier announced that its application portal for the 2024/2025 academic session would close on September 30, 2025.

It, however, stated that the portal would be reopened as a last chance for institutions to ensure eligible students are captured and verified for the loan application process.

The portal would be accessible from 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 12, 2025, to 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

“This extension is intended to ensure that all eligible students are duly captured and verified by their respective institutions as part of the ongoing 2024/2025 NELFUND loan application process,” NELFUND noted.

NELFUND urged the institutions to utilise the opportunity, as failure to comply will result in their exclusion from the current loan cycle, ultimately affecting their students.

It noted that a list of non-compliant institutions will be published for transparency and accountability.

“Failure to complete the verification process within the stipulated period will result in the affected institutions forfeiting participation in the current loan cycle, a situation that will, regrettably, disadvantage their students, who are the ultimate beneficiaries of the loan scheme,” it said.