National Assembly will Give Nigerians a Working Constitution, Says Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has stressed the need to have a Nigerian Constitution that works for all segments of society.

Speaking at a retreat of the House Committee on Constitution Review in Enugu at the weekend, Kalu, who is Chairman of the committee, said Nigerians want a Constitution that empowers local governments to deliver services, streamlines electoral justice, strengthens fiscal federalism, guarantees women’s full participation in governance, and enhances accountability at all levels.

He said that as part of the resolve of the House to give Nigerians the Constitution they deserve, it assembled a distinguished panel of constitutional lawyers, scholars, and policy analysts who will guide our deliberations, provide comparative perspectives, and help us navigate complex legal and political terrain.

He said: “The work we do here in Enugu over the next few days will define the trajectory of Nigeria’s democracy for the next generation. Will we be remembered as the Assembly that empowered local governments, thereby bringing governance closer to the people? Will we be remembered as the Assembly that shattered the glass ceiling and guaranteed women’s full participation in public life? Will we be remembered as the Assembly that restored public confidence in our electoral system?

“These are not rhetorical questions. They are moral and political imperatives that demand our immediate and decisive action. Therefore, as we commence our deliberations, I urge us all to be guided by three principles”.

He maintained that in discharging its responsibilities, the Committee must have a unity of purpose; legislative discipline and national interest as guiding principles, saying “we represent different constituencies, different parties, and different ideologies.

“But on the issue of constitutional reform, we must speak with one voice. The amendments we propose must command broad, bipartisan support if they are to succeed. Let us focus on what unites us, not what divides us.

“Constitutional amendments are not ordinary bills. They require meticulous drafting, rigorous scrutiny, and careful sequencing. We must resist the temptation to overload the amendment agenda with contentious or politically divisive proposals. Our focus must be on achievable, high-impact reforms that enjoy widespread public support.

“Every decision we make here must be guided by one question: What is best for Nigeria? Not what is best for our party, our region, or our personal ambitions, but what is best for the over 200 million Nigerians we were elected to serve.

“The Constitution we are reviewing is the social contract that binds us together as a people. It is the promise we make to each other about the kind of country we want to build.

“Let the work we do here in Enugu reflect our commitment to that promise. Let us leave Enugu with a clear, actionable roadmap for constitutional reform: one that empowers local governments, guarantees women’s representation, strengthens electoral integrity, and deepens our federal democracy.

“Let us leave Enugu ready to build the consensus necessary to secure passage of these amendments in the National Assembly and in State Houses of Assembly across the Federation. And let us leave Enugu inspired by the knowledge that we are engaged in a historic endeavour: one that will shape Nigeria’s destiny for generations to come”.

Enugu Governor Peter Mbah emphasised the need to have diligent Judicial, police, and other reforms that will attend to the needs of the Nigerian people for speedy justice delivery.

Represented by his deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, the governor said that if implemented, reforms intended in the proposed amendments and new bills in the ongoing exercise will go a long way in addressing the socio-political, security as well as economic challenges affecting the country.

He stated that whenever Nigerians discuss inclusive governance, a few thoughts run around what they discuss, even among parliamentarians, in the media, politicians, those in the academies, and almost all classes of Nigerians.