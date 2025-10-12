Kola Karim’s Wondrous Donation to Olubadan

There is no gainsaying in repeating the fact that energy tycoon, the Agbaoye of Ibadanland and Managing Director/CEO Shoreline Energy International, Kola Karim, is a quintessential entrepreneur whose success story in energy and other sectors of the economy is worth studying. Though he started his trade on a shoestring budget, he has today grown in leaps and bounds.

With his entrepreneurial skills and, of course, a full dose of providence, he has been able to turn the small business into a multi-million-dollar investment and a world-class brand. This incredible spurt in the size of his personal fortune has earned him recognition and awards.

As the Agbaoye of Ibadanland, he has not been found wanting in contributing to the development of the ancient city. Many still recall when he stepped into the shoes of the late Harry Akande, the former Agbaoye of Ibadanland. Akande’s passing on December 5, 2020, set off a tortuous search by the Olubadan and the chiefs to find another worthy “son of the soil” who could step into the large shoes of the city’s highest honorary chieftaincy title. This was hardly unexpected, considering his towering status in life.

For more than a month, the seemingly circuitous search for a fitting replacement—one who had to be wealthy, powerful, influential, and well-connected—dragged on.

Eventually, after wide consultations, Karim, a world-class business magnate with vast wealth and multiple enterprises, was unanimously chosen for the distinguished title. His emergence was well received by all, for he embodies the class and social eminence that have long been associated with the age-old honorary title.

Since he became Agbaoye, those who selected him have never had any reason to regret their decision, as he has contributed in no small measure to the growth of his fatherland.

Once again, the Agbaoye has raised the bar of possibility. As gathered by Society Watch, the high-flying businessman donated a N900 million Rolls-Royce to the newly-crowned Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasheed Ladoja.

This, according to a source, is part of his appreciation and continued support for the vision of the new Oba.