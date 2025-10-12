  • Sunday, 12th October, 2025

IV TUNE Steps into His Moment with ‘Fortune’ EP

Life & Style | 20 seconds ago

Iyke Bede

The Nigerian music space welcomes a new contender for the spotlight as Afro-fusion artist IV TUNE drops his much-anticipated seven-track EP, ‘Fortune.’

Now streaming across major platforms following its release on October 3, 2025, the project is already drawing attention, particularly for its standout single, ‘Rock Your Body’, a flirty, rhythm-driven track that fuses playful lyricism with an irresistible groove.

Born Enielayefa Fortune, IV TUNE has steadily built a reputation for his fluid blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and global sounds. His ability to merge infectious hooks with emotional depth has made him one of the new voices worth watching in Nigeria’s growing Afro-Fusion scene.

“This EP is me stepping into my destiny. Each song reflects my journey: the struggles, the dreams, the wins. ‘Fortune’ is about embracing life’s challenges and still finding reasons to dance, to live, and to believe,” said IV TUNE.

Across its seven tracks, ‘Fortune’ captures a range of emotions — from the urgency of ‘Time Is Money’ to the intensity of ‘Fire On Me’, and the optimism of ‘Come Alive’. Each song reinforces IV TUNE’s artistic range while reflecting his lived experience.

With this EP, he positions himself as more than a local talent, he signals readiness for the global stage.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.