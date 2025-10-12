IV TUNE Steps into His Moment with ‘Fortune’ EP

Iyke Bede

The Nigerian music space welcomes a new contender for the spotlight as Afro-fusion artist IV TUNE drops his much-anticipated seven-track EP, ‘Fortune.’

Now streaming across major platforms following its release on October 3, 2025, the project is already drawing attention, particularly for its standout single, ‘Rock Your Body’, a flirty, rhythm-driven track that fuses playful lyricism with an irresistible groove.

Born Enielayefa Fortune, IV TUNE has steadily built a reputation for his fluid blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and global sounds. His ability to merge infectious hooks with emotional depth has made him one of the new voices worth watching in Nigeria’s growing Afro-Fusion scene.

“This EP is me stepping into my destiny. Each song reflects my journey: the struggles, the dreams, the wins. ‘Fortune’ is about embracing life’s challenges and still finding reasons to dance, to live, and to believe,” said IV TUNE.

Across its seven tracks, ‘Fortune’ captures a range of emotions — from the urgency of ‘Time Is Money’ to the intensity of ‘Fire On Me’, and the optimism of ‘Come Alive’. Each song reinforces IV TUNE’s artistic range while reflecting his lived experience.

With this EP, he positions himself as more than a local talent, he signals readiness for the global stage.