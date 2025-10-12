How One Teen Turned Rejection Into Resilience

Yinka Olatunbosun

At just 17, Edu Muyyassir, a freshman at Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos State, studying information science and media studies, has turned personal adversity into an inspiring message of hope, determination, and resilience.

His debut book, titled The Comeback Code, serves as a practical guide to overcoming life’s challenges. The book is gaining attention as a timely resource for young Nigerians and readers elsewhere, offering clear strategies and insights for navigating setbacks with strength and purpose.

An indigene of Epe Local Government Area in Lagos State, Edu grew up in a family of six. He graduated from Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, where he described himself as an average student who later discovered his passion for writing, coding, and chess.

“I have a passion for writing, playing chess, and coding for software development. I can also design websites,” he said.

His interest in technology led him to develop an app designed to help people struggling with addiction, though he must wait until he turns 18 before publishing it on Google Play.

Edu’s journey into writing began with a major setback.

“After securing a flight ticket to pursue my education in the United States, my student visa was denied because of restrictions under President Donald Trump’s administration,” he recalled. “The rejection left me in tears and on the edge of depression. It broke me, and I lost my joy.”

Rather than remain discouraged, Edu channelled his emotions into writing a book that speaks to anyone facing personal trials such as unemployment, addiction, grief, or illness. The book also addresses mental health issues, offering readers encouragement to rediscover purpose and build inner strength.

“This book can help anybody—students, workers, artisans,” he explained. “It’s written in simple chapters that encourage readers to take charge of their growth, start over again, believe again, and win again.”

Edu also explores themes of parental and spiritual resilience.

“There’s a chapter on parenting in this generation, where social media influences young people in many ways,” he said. “Another chapter focuses on spiritual resilience, reminding readers that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel and that struggle can be part of one’s journey to success.”

Toward the end of The Comeback Code, readers will find a section containing materials and exercises designed to help them begin their rebuilding process.

Currently available on Gumroad, and soon to be launched on Edu’s personal website, the book is aimed particularly at young Nigerians grappling with the realities of a difficult socio-economic climate. Edu said his goal is to guide secondary and tertiary students toward success without resorting to drugs, crime, or violence.

“This book doesn’t promise to solve everyone’s problems,” he noted. “But it offers hope, encourages resilience, and helps readers develop a strategy for success. It also discusses resilience in academics and the workplace, helping young people clarify their goals and the steps needed to achieve them.”

Looking ahead, Edu plans to write more self-help books, develop motivational courses, and mentor young people across Nigeria and Africa. He also hopes to become a data analyst and philanthropist, with long-term ambitions in politics to help shape policies that empower youth and support displaced communities across the continent.