Hon. Joseph Bassey Provides Free Medical Services to Thousands of Constituents in C/River

The member representing Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Joseph Bassey, has collaborated with the Cross River State Government to offer free medical services to thousands of his constituents across Akpabuyo, Bakassi, and Calabar South. The free medical outreach, which took place from October 8-10, 2025, at the headquarters of each council, provided essential healthcare services to the constituents.

Speaking at the end of the outreach, Hon. Bassey emphasized that healthcare provision for his constituents is a priority of his representation.

According to him, the free medical outreach targeted thousands of constituent members in Akpabuyo, Bakassi, and Calabar South, offering services such as free surgeries, eye checkups, malaria and typhoid testing, and distribution of medication.

Hon. Bassey assured his constituents of his commitment to their healthcare and socio-economic wellbeing.

Chairman of Calabar South LGA, Hon. Patrick Archibong, commended Hon. Bassey for always reaching out to members of his constituency at the grassroots level, adding that the free medical outreach has brought succour to the people of the Federal constituency.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for prioritizing their health and wellbeing, assuring him of their support in his future endeavors.