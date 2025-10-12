Folashade Ojo-Tinubu: The Iyaloja and the Oba

I have never commented on this personality. Not even when I see her attend events and is received as the President of our country, complete with coat of arms and national anthem. I had decided very early not to carry my wahala to her side and have been minding my business.

Well, the motorcade has reached the ancient town of Benin, where the Oba has stood stoutly on the main road and said, “No road here.”

It has been reported that an Iya loja of all Benin Kingdom had been appointed, and Mummy had moved in with all pomp and pageantry to inaugurate and felicitate with her.

Things were going smoothly, although with some slight murmuring, until it got to the palace of the highly revered Oba of Benin. The Oba of Benin, who is not human and is not expected to fear humans, no matter how much power they wield, cleared his throat and poured water on the charade.

The Benin culture does not recognise such a title, and the title is for each market, a cultural one and not a political one. He was said to have told the Iya Oloja in council.

Well, I don’t know how mummy took it or what she replied or who she slapped in her team for such embarrassment, all I can say at this point is that there are limits to some things na.

Let’s not get too carried away with this four-year or at best 8 years interregnum and be doing things anyhow.

There are places and things you do not touch, even if you are Emilokan’s daughter, and the Benin heritage is one of such places. A word is enough for the wise. Thanks.