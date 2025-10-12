Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, contends YU DUNHAI

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly recently concluded successfully. This was a session of special significance, as it marks the 80thanniversary of the victory in the global anti-fascist war and the establishment of the United Nations. Over the past 80 years, the UN has become the most universal, representative and authoritative intergovernmental international organization, with the UN-centered international system widely supported by the international community.

Eighty years ago, defeated Japan returned Taiwan to China, which was an indisputable outcome of the global anti-fascist war and a crucial part of the post-war international order. Currently, the Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities stubbornly adopt a separatist policy seeking “Taiwan independence” , while a small number of countries claim that China’s sovereignty over Taiwan has not been established, openly challenging the authority of the UN and the post-war international order. To clarify the facts and set the record straight, I feel obligated to address several common fallacies on the Taiwan Question.

Fallacy 1: “The two sides of the Taiwan Strait are not subordinate to each other.”

Taiwan has belonged to China since ancient times, with clear historical and legal foundations. Numerous historical records and documents detail the early development of Taiwan by the Chinese people. As early as the 12th century, the Chinese government established administrative institutions and exercised jurisdiction in Taiwan. In 1895, Japan forced the Qing government to cede Taiwan and the Penghu Islands to Japan through war. In 1943, the Cairo Declaration issued by China, the United States and the United Kingdom stipulated that all the territories seized by Japan including Taiwan must be returned to China. In 1945, the Potsdam Proclamation issued by China, the United States, the United Kingdom and the Soviet Union reaffirmed that the terms of the Cairo Declaration must be implemented. In August of that year, Japan accepted the Potsdam Proclamation and signed the Instrument of Surrender in September, pledging to “faithfully fulfill the obligations laid down in the Potsdam Proclamation.”

Through a series of internationally legally binding documents, China recovered Taiwan both legally and in fact. Although the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have not yet achieved complete reunification, the fact that both the mainland of China and Taiwan belong to one China and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China has never changed and cannot be changed. This is the true status quo of the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has never been a country, nor will it ever be in the future.

Fallacy 2: “China’s sovereignty over Taiwan has not been established.”

Shortly after the victory in the War of Resistance Against Japan in 1945, the Nationalist government led by Chiang Kai-shek launched a civil war. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people won the civil war, ultimately overthrowing the “Republic of China” government led by Chiang Kai-shek. Some members of the Nationalist regime retreated to Taiwan, and with interference from external forces, the two sides of the Taiwan Strait entered a prolonged state of political confrontation.

On October 1, 1949, the Central People’s Government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) was established, and the PRC government became the sole legitimate government of China. This was a change of government within the same international legal entity of China, with no change to China’s sovereignty or inherent territory. The PRC government naturally enjoys and exercises China’s sovereignty in full, including sovereignty over Taiwan.

Fallacy 3: “UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 does not establish the One-China principle.”

Resolution 2758 fully embodies the One-China principle. On August 20, 1971, before the resolution was put to a vote, the Chinese government issued a statement emphasizing: “There are not two Chinas in the world; there is only one China, the People’s Republic of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory and a province of China, which was returned to the motherland at the end of World War II. This is an indisputable fact.”

On October 25, 1971, the 26th session of the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758, which decided to “restore all the rights of the People’s Republic of China, recognize the representatives of its government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations, and expel forthwith the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek from the place which they unlawfully occupy at the United Nations and in all the organizations related to it.”

Resolution 2758 politically affirmed and consolidated the One-China principle: there is only one China in the world, Taiwan is a part of China, and the PRC government is the sole legitimate government representing all of China. Following the resolution’s adoption, UN official documents consistently refer to Taiwan as “Taiwan, Province of China.”These facts are indisputable and unchallengeable.

Fallacy 4: “UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 does not determine Taiwan’s status.”

Resolution 2758 and the One-China principle that the Resolution embodies impose universal binding force on all subjects of the international community through the UN Charter, bilateral diplomatic treaties, and fundamental principles of international law.

In diplomatic practice, the resolution’s authority is reflected in the correct Taiwan-related positions, policies, and actions of the UN General Assembly, UN specialized agencies and many UN member states. These collectively form an important international legal and moral foundation for handling Taiwan-related questions. The One-China principle, framework, consensus and related institutional arrangements supported by the resolution have become principles and common knowledge followed by all countries, as well as a solemn commitment by countries with diplomatic relations to respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The claim by a few countries that “Taiwan’s status is undetermined”challenges the authority of the UN, defies the post-war international order, and is an absurd and dangerous attempt to reverse history.

Fallacy 5: “Now is the time for the UN to recognize Taiwan.”

According to Resolution 2758, China’s representation in the UN naturally includes Taiwan as part of the whole of China.

This is entirely consistent with the international legal principle that “one sovereign state can only be represented by one central government.” There is only one seat for China in the UN, and the PRC government is the sole legitimate representative of China in the UN. There is no issue of “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan.”

The Taiwan authorities have repeatedly pushed for farcical attempts to achieve “meaningful participation” or “re-entry”into the UN, trying to challenge the authority of Resolution 2758, but all ended up in failure. Resolution 2758 clarifies that “China” in the UN Charter refers to the People’s Republic of China, imposing an obligation on all UN member states to avoid raising the so-called issue of Taiwan’s representation in the UN system. Taiwan has no basis, reason or right to participate in the UN or other international organizations exclusive to sovereign states. On this matter of principle, there is no gray area or room for ambiguity.

The One-China principle has become an international consensus, with 183 countries including Nigeria, establishing diplomatic relations with China based on this principle. In 1971, when China and Nigeria established diplomatic relations, Nigeria solemnly pledged in the Joint Communiqué: “The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria recognizes the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government representing the entire Chinese people.”Since then, the One-China principle has been firmly supported by successive Nigerian governments, serving as the cornerstone for the healthy and stable development of China-Nigeria relations.

The Nigerian government requested the Taiwan authorities to relocate its trade office to Lagos from Abuja in 2017, strictly restricted official interactions between Nigerian government officials and Taiwan, and reiterated that the Taipei trade office in Nigeria is a non-diplomatic commercial entity that does not represent any government.

In September 2024, during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to China, Nigeria reiterated in the Joint Statement: “Nigeria firmly adheres to the One-China principle, recognizes that there is only one China in the world, that the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. Nigeria opposes any form of ‘Taiwan independence,’ opposes interference in China’s internal affairs, and firmly supports the Chinese government’s efforts to achieve national reunification.”

China highly appreciates the Nigerian government’s firm stance on the Taiwan Question. Nigeria’s political resolve and firm stance align with the fundamental interests of the Nigerian nation and people, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and the global landscape of one China. Currently, the China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership continues to deepen, with friendly cooperation becoming a model for China-Africa cooperation and Global South collaboration. China is willing to strengthen strategic communication and practical cooperation with Nigeria, promote the early implementation of a zero-tariff policy for 100% of tariff lines on products, enhance collaboration under the framework of Global Governance Initiative, and jointly build a China-Nigeria community with a shared future.

We hope that all peace-loving countries and peoples will stand on the side of historical justice, uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, safeguard the authority of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, firmly oppose the deliberate distortions by the Taiwan authorities and a few countries, and take concrete actions to support the Chinese people’s just cause of defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity and achieving national reunification.

Dunhai is Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria