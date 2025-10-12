Eulogies for Arise News Anchor Somtochukwu at Night of Tributes

Alex Enumah, Adedayo Akinwale and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

It was an emotional evening at the Night of Tributes for ARISE News Anchor, Somtochukwu ‘Sommie’ Maduagwu, who died in a robbery incident recently.

Speaking during a solemn Night of Tributes organised in Abuja on Sunday in honour of the late journalist, Deputy Managing Director of ARISE News, Bayo Awosemo, expressed deep sorrow over the circumstances of Sommie’s death, describing it as preventable and a reflection of systemic national failures.

“We wish we were gathering under more pleasant circumstances,” Awosemo said to a gathering of dignitaries, colleagues, and mourners. “But here we are, compelled to gather in grief.”

He recalled Sommie’s first day at ARISE News, noting that she joined the organisation about a year ago after being recommended by Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, who had spotted her potential.

“Characteristically, he had spotted a talent,” Awosemo said. “However, known as a former beauty queen with no background in broadcasting, the disposition in the newsroom was, ‘This is not a beauty contest but let’s see how she fits in.’ One year later, following her very tragic and devastating passage, we have been presenting her performance appraisal report publicly.”

From reporting to news production and presentation, Awosemo described her work as outstanding, stating, “It is not how long but how well.”

He further said that Sommie’s political dream was to bring positive change to the society.

“Tragically, her dream was cut short in the prime of life. Ironically, Sommie became a victim of some of the ills plaguing the society that she had hoped to change. We lost her to insecurity and inefficient medical services,” he said.

The emotional evening drew dignitaries and public figures, including Senator Victor Umeh, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and the First Lady of Enugu State Chinyere Mbah, alongside colleagues, friends, and family who came to honour Sommie’s short but impactful life.

More details later