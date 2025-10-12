ESC, NILDS Sign MoU to Advance Evidence-based Policymaking

James Emejo in Abuja

The Ernest Shonekan Centre for Legislative Reforms and Economic Development (ESC) has partnered with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) to advance the country’s economic growth through stronger, evidence-based legislative practices.

Both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abuja to formalise the partnership, which seeks to design frameworks that enhance legislative competence and build institutional capacity.

The collaboration also covers the review of proposed and enacted legislation, joint research, analysis, and publications on economic, legislative, and governance issues, as well as capacity building for federal and state legislators through curriculum development aligned with economic development objectives.

The partnership reflects both parties’ shared concern for legislative and national development, and the importance of formal linkages in advancing their respective mandates.

Speaking at the signing, ESC Chairman, Mr. Kyari Bukar, underscored the strategic value of the collaboration.

He said, “This partnership marks a major step in our collective effort to strengthen the legislature as a driver of national development.

“By working with NILDS, we are reinforcing the link between governance and economic growth, ensuring that laws and policies are better designed to deliver real impact for Nigeria.”

On his part, ESC Executive Director, Dr. Uchenna Ogbonna, said, “By combining NILDS’ expertise in legislative training with the ESC’s focus on evidence-based policy and economic reforms, we are creating a strong platform to equip lawmakers with the tools, knowledge, and data needed to make better laws.

“Ultimately, our goal is to drive reforms that not only improve governance but also foster a business-enabling environment that benefits all Nigerians.”

NILDS Director-General, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, commended ESC for its commitment to deepening democratic values and governance reforms.

He noted that the partnership would provide a strong platform for joint research, capacity-building programmes, and knowledge-sharing initiatives aimed at enhancing legislative practice and policy development in Nigeria.

Going forward, both parties will jointly undertake comprehensive reviews and analyses of proposed legislation, develop frameworks for assessing the impact of enacted laws, and establish structured mechanisms for continuous collaboration.

The collaboration will also drive post-legislative scrutiny through joint reviews of proposed and enacted laws, ensuring they deliver measurable outcomes for Nigeria’s citizens.