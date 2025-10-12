  • Sunday, 12th October, 2025

Cardoso Leads Nigeria’s Delegation to World Bank-IMF Meeting in Washington DC

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

.Stands in for finance minister Edun who is indisposed

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor of the Central Bank, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meeting in Washington DC, which begins on Monday, October 13, 2025.
In a release issued on Sunday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga,
Cardoso, as the alternate Governor, replaced the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, who is indisposed.
Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anete, is also on the Nigerian team.
According to the World Bank, key elements of the Annual Meetings include the Development Committee Plenary session on October 16 and the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings on October 17.
Other featured events include regional briefings, press conferences, and fora focused on international development, the global economy, and financial markets.

