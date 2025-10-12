BBNaija S10: Of Friendship, Feud and Fame

With its mix of drama, laughter and heartfelt moments, the tenth season of Big Brother Naija, which crowned Opeyemi “Imisi” Ayanwale, reminded viewers why the reality show remains a cultural juggernaut. Vanessa Obioha recaps the raw emotions, unexpected friendships, fiery confrontations, and moments of genuine humanity that turned the house into both a battleground and a family.

Nothing about the 10/10 Big Brother Naija season was unentertaining. Ask the millions of viewers who watched the show for 10 weeks across Africa, and you’ll hear glowing remarks about its tenth edition. From the housemates to the tasks, to the bursts of laughter and drama, it lived up to its 10/10 tag and reminded audiences why they keep returning each year.

That verdict played out again on Tuesday at the prize presentation event to the winner of the season Opeyemi ‘Imisi’ Ayanwale. Dressed in a red short dress, Imisi was surrounded by fans who wanted a selfie or even just a smile from the 23-year-old actor and fashion designer. Fans stretched their hands for selfies, some simply hoping for a smile, others lingering beside the gleaming white IVM SUV that formed part of her winnings. A swarm of photojournalists clicked away, chasing every smile, every wave, every flicker of joy. It took the MultiChoice team a while to clear the excited fans, but who could blame them?

For many of the young people gathered there, winning Big Brother Naija is aspirational. It is a dream within reach yet still far enough to feel magical. It’s not only the prizes that appeal, but the promise of transformation. That possibility of stepping out of obscurity into stardom.

Imisi is still processing that transformation.

“I’m new to fame. I would need some guidance from people who have expertise in that field,” she said during a chat.

Imisi confessed that she did not see her win coming. For all she knew, she was just being herself on the show. Her vulnerability, she believes, endeared her to her fans.

From Oyo State, Imisi was one of 29 housemates who entered the house in July to vie for the N150 million grand prize — the biggest in the show’s history. The season opened with double launch nights, introducing male and female contestants separately.

On stage at the season’s launch, Imisi described herself as a lone star determined to fight for herself. And she did. She was bold, outspoken, fiercely authentic; the kind of personality that drew admiration and criticism in equal measure. She didn’t cower in confrontations and refused to be bullied or silenced. Yet behind that fearless spirit was a softness that revealed itself in the most unexpected places.

That softness showed most clearly in her relationship with fellow housemate Kola. What began as casual banter slowly blossomed into a sibling-like bond that tugged at viewers’ hearts. She took it upon herself to feed him, coax him into eating when he didn’t want to, and tease him into trying spicy food.

“I can eat any spicy food now. I can take the heat,” he said during an interview.

Their connection became one of the show’s most endearing storylines. When Kola was emotionally down, Imisi offered quiet reassurance. The feeling was requited. At moments when Imisi engaged in confrontations with other housemates, Kola never judged her; rather, he steered her from the situations. He was her voice of reasoning. Yet, even siblings quarrel. When a misunderstanding came between them, it hurt. Imisi wore her emotions openly, her eyes giving her away when her heart couldn’t. But when they made peace, it was as if the fight never existed. Their connection was so pure that on the finale night, when Kola was evicted among the top nine, Imisi’s disappointment couldn’t be hidden.

“I would have loved Kola to win if I hadn’t won,’ she gladly said, while also clarifying that her love for him was simply familial and platonic.

Now a millionaire and national sweetheart, Imisi is still figuring out her next steps. With N80 million in cash and other prizes, she’s considering furthering her education but hinted that she might move from her family home in Ebute Metta to somewhere more fitting for a Big Brother Naija winner.

But the story of this season wasn’t hers alone. Every housemate brought something unique to the house — quirks, flaws, and moments that stitched together the emotional tapestry of the 10/10 season. From Sabrina, who left the show due to health reasons, to Rooboy, Thelma Lawson, Dede (runner-up), Ivatar, Zita, Kuture, Jason Jae, Joanna, Isabella, and Koyin, each brought a distinct flavour to the house.

Perhaps, the secret sauce for this season was these housemates. Their diversity and vulnerability made them shine in their own way. For instance, who can forget Jason Jae’s calm demeanour but competitive spirit? He was the one housemate who emerged as the first and last Head of House. And on the dancefloor, he was a delight to watch alongside Joanna, another dance queen. There were also Rooboy’s loud commentary, Kuture’s street charisma, and Zita’s mischievous streak that kept fans talking.

For Sultana, every day was a revelation. From being so smitten by Jason Jae to becoming a woman of her own showed personal growth.

Koyin and Dede were the FBI agents in the house — very observant but quiet. Dede was particularly admired for her beauty and discipline. She remained clear on what she wanted and when she faltered, she picked herself back up and moved on.

Faith, one of the most beloved housemates, and a strong contender for the title, was disqualified after a physical altercation with Sultana. The incident shocked many fans, as Faith had been widely admired for his intelligence throughout the season.

As a social experiment, the house was an emotional roller coaster with laughter, tears, rivalries, and rare moments of stillness. On days when the housemates won their weekly presentations, the joy was palpable. The house turned into a happy place where they relaxed, laughed, and played games to keep the mood alive.

The reverse was the case whenever they lost their wager. The solemn faces and bouts of bickering were enough to make viewers wonder if they would ever recover, but they always did.

Even on days when the house seemed to get the best of them, some housemates found solace in one another, unafraid to let tears fall and to be comforted by a friend. After all, they were only human. Big Brother was also there. Sometimes with words of comfort and wisdom, other times with a well-timed joke to lift their spirits.

Beyond the housemates themselves, the season also drew appeal from the sponsored tasks and games, which brought out the contestants’ competitive side. Each challenge saw them pushing harder, determined to walk out of the arena victorious

Outside the emotional drama, the show dazzled with inventive twists. The Red Envelope Search replaced traditional nominations, adding suspense as housemates scrambled for hidden envelopes containing the word Immunity. The Tree of Trinkets gave Heads of House new powers — to save multiple housemates or even cancel evictions entirely. And then there was the Red Telephone, where an unexpected ring could mean a prank eviction or, in Kaybobo’s case, the chance to “buy” a spot in the finale through accumulated weekly earnings.

With ten seasons behind it, Big Brother Naija continues to evolve. It is an ever-shifting mirror of youth culture, ambition, and identity. It has become more than just a TV show; a social experiment that captures how Nigerians dream, argue, love, and rebuild. More importantly, it has become a launchpad for careers. Think of past winners like Miracle, who continues to pursue his aviation dreams. Or Mercy Eke, the first female winner whose entrepreneurial footprints continue to expand. Even those who didn’t win, like Bisola Aiyeola, remain fixtures in entertainment. She is always on our screens. Whether she is acting, hosting a show or simply advertising a product or service to us. And there lies the magic of Big Brother Naija: it doesn’t just create winners but stars.

That magic was the spirit of the 10/10 season. Whether they left early or stood till the end, every housemate walked away a winner, carrying a piece of the Big Brother Naija story in their hearts.