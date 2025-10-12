Ambassador Ajadi celebrates NNPP Ogun Chairman Femi Aina on his birthday

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the Ogun State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections, has congratulated international lawyer and chairman of the party in Ogun State, Barrister Femi Aina, on the occasion of his birthday celebration today, Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Ajadi, in a goodwill message released to journalists in Ogun State, described Barrister Aina as “a man of uncommon intellect, integrity, and courage,” whose professional and political commitments have contributed immensely to the growth of the NNPP in Ogun State and beyond.

“Barrister Femi Aina is not only a brilliant lawyer with international recognition but also a loyal party man whose dedication continues to strengthen our political movement. His consistency, wisdom, and leadership have been invaluable to our collective progress,” Ajadi said.

Ajadi highlighted Barrister Aina’s contributions to party unity and grassroots mobilisation, particularly during and after the 2023 elections, when the NNPP made remarkable inroads into new political territories across the South-West

“Leadership in politics is not just about ambition; it is about service, strategy, and sacrifice. Barrister Aina embodies all these virtues. On behalf of all NNPP members and supporters in Ogun State, I celebrate him today and wish him more strength, wisdom, and fulfilment in his service to humanity,” Ambassador Ajadi added.

Barrister Femi Aina, a seasoned legal practitioner with over three decades of experience in international law, has earned widespread respect for his advocacy for justice and good governance. Beyond his legal career, he has been instrumental in mentoring young politicians within the NNPP and promoting inclusiveness in Ogun State politics.

Ambassador Ajadi, who has consistently championed youth involvement, entrepreneurship, and national unity through both his political and philanthropic engagements, reaffirmed his admiration for Aina’s steadfastness in advancing the party’s ideals.

“Barrister Aina and I share the same vision of building a new Nigeria rooted in fairness, development, and opportunity for all. His birthday is a reminder of the many lives he has touched through his professionalism and patriotism,” Ajadi reiterated.

The felicitation, which has since been widely shared among party faithful and admirers on social media, has drawn commendations from political associates, who lauded the cordial relationship between the two leaders as a model of mutual respect and ideological commitment in Nigeria’s political space.