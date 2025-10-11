Why Nigerians Go Broke Before Payday

Omolabake Fasogbon

For many Nigerian workers, the struggle to stretch their salaries until the end of the month has become a familiar cycle. It is not uncommon to hear complaints about wages running out long before the next payday, often blamed on inflation, inadequate pay, or the soaring cost of living.

A report by Jobberman affirms further that over 60 percent of Nigerian workers live paycheck to paycheck, pointing to a significant portion of the workforce struggling to make ends meet until the next salary arrives. While economic factors highlighted earlier count, financial analysts assert that even high-income earners are not completely immune to living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Salary increments from time to time have not made any difference, just as the recent 133.3 per cent raise in national minimum wage has not eased household pressure.

A professor of Economics and Business, Stephen Onyeiwu said only about eight percent of Nigerians (or 16 million), mainly in the public and “high-end” private sectors actually benefit from a minimum wage increase.

Where this issue has remained perennial, a wealth coach, Adnan Saani submitted that the real issue lies less in how much people earn but more in how they manage what they have.

Sanni in a recent finance conversation tagged, ‘The Money Rules Every African Must Know, maintained that many across Africa, especially Nigerians, lose money not because they don’t make enough, but due to costly financial mistakes, including elevating their lifestyle upon salary raise.

The wealth advisor stressed that even on modest incomes, individuals and households can thrive against all odds, by following sound money principles and avoiding costly money missteps. He presented some of these common mistakes and how to steer clear of them below:

Higher Spending with Higher Income

A common mistake among many is increasing their lifestyle as soon as their income rises. From new cars and gadgets to bigger apartments, many treat every pay raise as permission to spend more. This culture of showing often leads to a paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, regardless of how much one earns. The key is to maintain discipline when income increases, channel the extra income into savings or investments instead of luxury. True financial growth is quiet and intentional, not flashy or reactive.

Overlooking Small, Recurring Expenses

It’s not always the big-ticket items that ruin finances; often, it’s the small, unnoticed leaks. Daily snacks, streaming subscriptions, data renewals, and spontaneous rides may seem harmless individually, but they silently drain income over time. Conducting regular expense reviews helps identify waste and redirect money toward savings or investments. Discipline with small expenses builds the foundation for bigger financial wins.

Saving What’s Left Instead of Saving First

Many people say, “I’ll save whatever remains at the end of the month.” The problem is, nothing ever really remains. Between bills, outings, and spontaneous spending, saving becomes an afterthought. The smarter approach is to treat savings like a mandatory expense, set aside a fixed amount immediately after receiving your income. Automating this process builds discipline and consistency, helping you grow an emergency fund that provides stability when life takes an unexpected turn.

Misusing Debt and Credit

In today’s Nigeria, access to quick loans is easier than ever: from digital lenders to buy-now-pay-later services. But what many fail to realise is that easy credit can quickly become a financial trap. Borrowing for consumption rather than productivity creates long-term strain, especially with high interest rates and hidden fees. Debt should serve as a bridge to opportunity, not a trapdoor into poverty. Understanding loan terms, paying balances promptly, and avoiding unnecessary borrowing can keep one financially stable.

Delaying Investment and Retirement Planning

Many young Nigerians postpone investing because they believe they don’t have enough money to start. Yet, the real advantage of wealth-building lies in time, not in the amount invested. Starting small, either through mutual funds, pension contributions, or cooperative schemes allows compounding to work in your favour. Waiting for the right time to invest often means paying the price of lost years later.

Living Without Financial Goals

Without clear goals, money decisions become impulsive. Too many people spend based on emotion or peer influence instead of planning for defined objectives. Setting realistic, measurable financial goals like saving a set amount for property, business, or retirement gives direction to spending and helps measure progress. A goal-driven budget ensures that every naira has a purpose.

Measuring Success by Appearance

Perhaps the deepest cultural flaw in our money habits is the obsession with appearances. In Nigeria, people often equate wealth with visible consumption like the designer outfits, flashy cars and lavish parties, amongst others. Yet true we are often quiet, it’s about peace of mind, financial security, and freedom from debt. Redefining success as financial stability rather than public validation is the first step to long-term prosperity.

Ignoring Financial Education

Many Nigerians were never taught how money truly works. Schools often skip basic lessons on budgeting, savings, compound interest, and debt management. As a result, most people believe financial wisdom comes naturally once they start earning, but ignorance can be very costly. Taking the time to learn about money through credible platforms like podcasts, books, and financial literacy classes is the first step toward financial security. Understanding the basics of how money grows and how debt works helps you make smarter decisions and avoid costly traps.