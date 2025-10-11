UNODC: Cybercrime Is a National Security Issue

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has stated that cybercrime is a national security issue.

It also noted that cybercrime undermines trust, exploits vulnerabilities, and disproportionately affects the most vulnerable in society.

The UNODC Country Representative in Nigeria, Cheikh Toure, made this known during the Nigerian Police Force National Cybercrime Centre’s 2025 Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign to mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Abuja on Saturday.

Represented by the Project Coordinator, UNODC Cybercrime, Baranaye Diana Marcus, the country representative noted that the campaign is a testament to the proactive stance Nigeria is taking to build resilience, raise awareness, and foster collaboration across sectors.

He stated: “In today’s interconnected world, cybersecurity is not merely a technical issue; it is a matter of national security, economic stability, and human rights. Cybercrime undermines trust, exploits vulnerabilities, and disproportionately affects the most vulnerable in our society.

“UNODC remains a proud partner in this journey. Through our global, regional, and national initiatives, we are committed to supporting Nigeria in strengthening its legal frameworks, enhancing investigative capacities and promoting international cooperation.

“Together, we can ensure that cyberspace remains a force for good — a space where innovation thrives, rights are protected and justice prevails.”

In a goodwill message, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, said the NPF-NCCC has continued to demonstrate excellence in the fight against cyber threats, ensuring that Nigeria’s cyberspace remains secure, resilient and trusted.

Coker-Odusote, who was represented by the Director of Information Technology and Identity Database at NIMC, Mr. Lanre Yusuf, stated that at the heart of every secure digital ecosystem lies trusted identity — and that is where the synergy between cybersecurity and national identity becomes indispensable.

“However, as technology continues to evolve, so do the threats in today’s digital age, such as identity theft, data breaches, and the misuse of digital credentials.

“Addressing these concerns requires not only advanced technology and effective regulation, but also a culture of vigilance and shared responsibility across institutions, the private sector and the citizenry,” she said.

The Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap, said the event reflects the shared commitment of security agencies to foster a culture of cyber vigilance, collaboration and public awareness.

Represented by the Controller of ICT Governance at NIS Headquarters, CIS MM Maradun, the CG stressed that inter-agency collaboration in cybersecurity demands the deliberate and strategic sharing of information, resources and expertise to achieve a common goal.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, applauded the centre’s efforts in denying cybercriminals freedom of action in Nigeria.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Sadiq Idris Abubakar, the IGP said the centre can help build a cyber-ready nation where technology serves as a tool for progress, not a weapon in the hands of criminals.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police, Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), Uche Ifeanyi Henry, stated that the purpose of the awareness month is to educate Nigerians on how to stay safe online.

Advising citizens to observe digital hygiene, the CP cautioned against disclosing personal data online.