UNICEF Partners Sokoto to Deepen Transparency, Accountability Through Programme-based Budgeting

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State government has taken a significant step towards transparency and accountability by adopting Programme-Based Budgeting (PBB) for its 2026 budget process.

This new approach is made possible through a partnership with UNICEF and the EU SUSI Project.

According to Dr. Mikel Juma, Head of UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, UNICEF initiated Programme-Based Budgeting in three states last year and has now expanded it to three more, including Sokoto.

The Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tukur Bala Bodinga, represented by the House Leader, Alhaji Bello Idris, declared open a two-day sensitisation and training workshop on Programme-Based Budgeting.

The event, organised by the Sokoto State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in collaboration with UNICEF, brought together lawmakers, ministry officials, and civil society representatives to improve capacity in fiscal planning and results-based budgeting.

The adoption of PBB is expected to enhance fiscal efficiency across ministries and align with the Governor’s Smart Points Agenda. This new model will allow for more effective allocation of resources, prioritising results-oriented spending that benefits the state’s most vulnerable populations, particularly women and children.

Dr. Juma, represented by Social Policy Specialist Isah Abdullahi, praised Sokoto’s increased budget allocation to the social sector and urged the government to ensure timely and full utilisation of the funds for maximum impact.

He emphasised that UNICEF is committed to supporting governments in designing and implementing social policy programs that contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals focusing on the realisation of child rights.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, praised UNICEF for its initiative and support in helping the state achieve its goals.

He emphasised that the state government is committed to ensuring that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) design their 2026 budget in accordance with the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and align with the Governor’s Smart Points Agenda.

The adoption of Programme-Based Budgeting in Sokoto State is a positive step towards promoting transparency, accountability, and effective governance. With the support of organisations like UNICEF, the state is poised to make significant progress in effective budgeting and resource allocation, ultimately leading to better governance and improved livelihoods for citizens.

As Sokoto State continues to make progress in transparency and accountability, it is essential that other states in Nigeria follow suit. By promoting transparency and accountability, state governments can ensure that resources are allocated efficiently and effectively, ultimately leading to better governance and improved livelihoods for citizens.

The Sokoto State Government’s commitment to transparency and accountability is a welcome development, and it is hoped that other states will follow in its footsteps. By working together, state governments can promote transparency and accountability, ultimately leading to better governance and improved livelihoods for citizens.