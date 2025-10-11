Trino Motion Pictures to Premiere Family Dramedy ‘Grandpa Must Obey’ Nov. 21

Trino Motion Pictures has unveiled the official poster for its highly anticipated family dramedy, ‘Grandpa Must Obey’, set for nationwide release on November 21, 2025, through FilmOne Entertainment.

The vibrant new poster captures the heart and humour of Grandpa Must Obey, a film that promises laughter, warmth, and the universal tug-of-war between generations. Designed with bold, playful energy, the artwork reflects the film’s spirit: grumpy meets mischief, all wrapped in love, chaos, and plenty of heart.

Veteran Nollywood icon Kanayo O. Kanayo (KOK) takes on an unexpected and refreshing role as a 70-year-old man grappling with grief and resentment finds himself unexpectedly babysitting for his two mischievous grandchildren.

What begins as a clash of wills soon transforms into a moving tale of family, forgiveness, and rediscovering joy after loss.

Directed by Chibuzor Afurobi and written by Saviour Kings Bob, the film blends heartfelt emotion with laugh-out-loud comedy, a combination that’s sure to strike a chord with audiences of all ages.

“We wanted to tell a story that feels deeply Nigerian but universally human — one that celebrates family, resilience, and the small moments that make life beautiful,” said Uche Okocha, the Managing Director at Trino Motion Pictures and ‘Grandpa Must Obey’ producer.

The film features a robust ensemble of celebrated Nollywood stars and rising talents like Kanayo O. Kanayo (KOK) who delivers a career-defining performance as the strong-willed yet vulnerable Grandpa.

Darasimi Nadi and Fiyin Asenuga bring youthful energy and comedic brilliance to the family dynamic.

Yvonne Jegede and Bimbo Akintola add depth and heart to the emotional core of the story.

Produced by Okocha, Grandpa Must Obey reaffirms Trino Motion Pictures’ reputation for delivering authentic, high-quality Nigerian storytelling that connects with local and global audiences alike.

Positioned as the family film of the festive season, Grandpa Must Obey is poised to light up cinemas nationwide this November. With its mix of humour, heart, and relatable storytelling, the film is a reminder that sometimes — obeying Grandpa isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Catch the laughter, love, and lessons when Grandpa Must Obey hits cinemas on November 21, 2025.

Founded in 2012, Trino Motion Pictures is a leading Nigerian film production company dedicated to telling bold, authentic African stories that inspire, entertain, and connect audiences worldwide.

The studio’s growing catalogue of acclaimed titles continues to showcase Africa’s cinematic excellence, creativity, and cultural richness.