  • Saturday, 11th October, 2025

Tinubu Rejoices With Ex-VP Sambo As He’s Turbanned Sardaunan Zazzau Today 

Nigeria | 8 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated former Vice President Namadi Sambo on his turbanning today as the Sardaunan Zazzau by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the title of Sardaunan Zazzau—a position of great cultural and historical significance in Northern Nigeria—reflects the Emirate’s confidence in the former Vice President’s wisdom, integrity, and commitment to society’s progress.

The President described the honour as a recognition of Sambo’s exemplary leadership and contributions to national development.

He acknowledged Sambo’s record of humility, statesmanship and dedication to humanity, noting that his well-deserved investiture as Sardaunan Zazzau further underscores his deep-rooted service to his community and the nation.

He also commended the Emir of Zazzau for upholding the noble tradition of honouring individuals whose character, leadership, and patriotism embody the Emirate’s values and reflect the spirit of unity, service, and integrity.

While wishing the former Vice President success in his new traditional role, President Tinubu urged him to continue inspiring and guiding the younger generation, and to work closely with traditional and community leaders to advance peace and development in the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.