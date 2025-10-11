Tinubu Rejoices With Ex-VP Sambo As He’s Turbanned Sardaunan Zazzau Today 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated former Vice President Namadi Sambo on his turbanning today as the Sardaunan Zazzau by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that the title of Sardaunan Zazzau—a position of great cultural and historical significance in Northern Nigeria—reflects the Emirate’s confidence in the former Vice President’s wisdom, integrity, and commitment to society’s progress.

The President described the honour as a recognition of Sambo’s exemplary leadership and contributions to national development.

He acknowledged Sambo’s record of humility, statesmanship and dedication to humanity, noting that his well-deserved investiture as Sardaunan Zazzau further underscores his deep-rooted service to his community and the nation.

He also commended the Emir of Zazzau for upholding the noble tradition of honouring individuals whose character, leadership, and patriotism embody the Emirate’s values and reflect the spirit of unity, service, and integrity.

While wishing the former Vice President success in his new traditional role, President Tinubu urged him to continue inspiring and guiding the younger generation, and to work closely with traditional and community leaders to advance peace and development in the country.